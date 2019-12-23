Singer Chinmayi lauds husband Rahul Ravindran after he won the National award; Read on

Singer Chinmayi took to Twitter and applauded her husband Rahul Ravindran, who bagged the National Award for Best Original Screenplay for his 2018 Telugu film Chi La Sow.

Actor, director Rahul Ravindran received his first national award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday for Best Original Screenplay for his 2018 Telugu film Chi La Sow. The 66th edition of the ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Rahul was accompanied by his singer wife Chinmayi Sripaada. Rahul took to Twitter and and stated that it was an unforgettable moment and thanked the Telugu cinema for the award. Rahul is known for his roles in films like U-Turn, Vanakkam Chennai, Moscowin Cauvery to mention a few.

Thanking for the award, he wrote, “This was so far fetched that I didn’t even dream of it. And it’s come true. Thank you for everything Telugu Cinema Thank you jury This belongs equally to the entire cast and every single technician in every department of the crew. But I’ll keep it ok #ChiLaSow”.

Chinmayi took to Twitter and lauded her husband. She wrote, “And @23_rahulr wins The National Award for Best Original Screenplay for his directorial debut film, Chi La Sow. Rahul learned to speak, dubbed for all his films, wrote and directed and won awards - all in a language that he learned only 7 years ago.” Meanwhile, Chinmayi, after a long break from her dubbing career, got on track recently after she dubbed for the character of Kalyani Priyadarshan in Sivakarthikeyan’s recently released movie Hero.

