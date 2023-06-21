Singer Chinmayi Sripaada reveals her twins faces for first time after one year; PICS

Chinmayi Sripaada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran were blessed with twins, a girl, and a boy in June last year. The couple named their kids Driptah and Sharvas. Till now, the singer has kept her babies faces under wraps as she didn't reveal them in any picture. For the first time, she revealed her twins faces by sharing a few adorable photos on social media.

Chinmayi Sripaada took to Instagram and shared a few photos of her twins. The first pic shows the singer holding her babies in her arms and speaking on a video call with her husband Rahul. The next slides include candid moments of the twins, playing, sleeping, and eating.

Sharing the photos, Chinmayi wrote, "It’s been the greatest blessing." She revealed their faces, on the occasion of their birthday. Going by comments, it's the birthday of Driptah and Sharvas.

Check out Chinmayi's twins photos here;

Chinmayi Sripada on pregnancy

Last year, when the couple announced that they are parents, many slammed her and claimed that they had her twin babies through a surrogate. However, the singer squashed the rumors by sharing a photo of a baby bump and revealed why she never revealed her pregnancy. Chinmayi said in an Instagram video, "I posted a pic of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just now. I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs. But like I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed about having a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage. After 32 weeks, or even after then, I think I was really scared."

She also said that she will not be unveiling the faces of her kids back in the time, "I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while."

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana's yet-to-be-named daughter is a Gemini by birth; Brings good luck to the family