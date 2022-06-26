Singer couple Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi heading for divorce?

Singers Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi are addressed as one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu Film Industry. However, if reports are anything go by, all is not well between them. According to media reports, Tollywood's singer couple Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi are heading for a divorce.

There is no official word regarding the same by the singers or their team yet. It was in 2009 during one of the shoots that they first met and magic happened. The couple got married in 2013 in presence of their close friends and family members. They were blessed with a daughter in 2016.

During the lockdown, the eminent playback singer Hemachandra opened up spending much of his time with his wife and daughter at their recording studio at home.

