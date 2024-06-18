Singer Karthik stops singing Ram Charan's song mid-way as the over-enthusiastic crowd takes over; video goes viral

Ram Charan’s Orange did not fare well in theaters for many reasons but one undeniable fact about the film is its ten-on-ten album, composed by Harris Jayaraj. What’s even more impressive is that these songs have managed to withstand the test of time and are still celebrated fondly by Tollywood fans.

Chilipiga from Ram Charan’s Orange gets an unbelievable response in America

During one of playback singer Karthik’s concerts in America, he started singing the hit single Chilipiga from Orange. Seconds later, the crowd joined in and Karthik ushered his drummer to stop playing. The crowd then continued to complete the song without any musical assistance, creating a beautiful moment.

This response from the crowd also warranted a genuine hilarious reaction from the artist, who folded his hands in disbelief and looked at the crowd. After the surprise performance ended, Karthik and the entire arena erupted in claps and cheers.

Karthik also captured this beautiful moment on social media, posting it on his Instagram account.

More about Orange

Orange is a Telugu language film that was released in 2010 with a lot of expectations but failed to elicit a favorable response from the audiences. The film starred Ram Charan, Genelia Deshmukh, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Naga Babu Konidela, and many other talented actors.

The film’s subject matter failed to connect with the audience at the time. The movie focuses heavily on themes of young love, relationships, commitment issues, and facing fears. Years later, Orange has developed a cult status among fans, who claim that the film was ahead of its time. Recently, the film also had a successful re-release where fans flocked to theaters to celebrate it like it was a concert.

Orange was written and directed by Bhaskar, who was fresh off of the success of movies like Bommarilu and Parugu. After Orange's failure, Bhaskar has only directed two movies, Ongole Gittha in 2013 and Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021. However, he has signed another film with Siddhu Jonnalagadda, titled Jack.

