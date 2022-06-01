Singer KK Passes Away: Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi & other South celebs remember his soulful voice

Also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, the singer passed away at the age of 53, on Tuesday night. The singer passed away after performing a concert in Kolkata. Soon after the concert, he complained of heart pain, the singer was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved.

Not just Bollywood, KK has sung many songs in South as well which are classics including My heart is beating from Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa, and Uppenantha from Allu Arjun's Arya 2, Avunu Nijam from Mahesh Babu's Athadu, I'm very sorry, Devude Digivachhina from Nagarjuna's Santosham.

On that note, after knowing the shocking demise of the singer, many South celebs took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to him. Tamannaah Bhatia, Hansika Motwani, director Harish Shankar and others also remembered his soulful voice. KK's songs were very popular in the 90s and 2000s as they were really soothing and soul-touching.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media and remembered his soulful voice as she wrote, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of KK. His voice will live on in our hearts!" Hansika Motwani also tweeted, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti." Chiranjeevi also remembered KK for singing the blockbuster song Daayi Daayi Daama ffor his film Indra.

Also Read: Singer KK passes away at 53 after performing live in Kolkata