Singer KK's 6 iconic Tamil hits: Appadi Podu to Uyirin Uyire & Kalyanam Dhaan Kattitkittu

Singer-composer-writer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night, May 31. Leaving the nation teary-eyed, KK passed away yesterday after his concert at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. The popular singer complained of feeling heavy and uneasy at the hotel and soon was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

While a post-mortem has been conducted at Kolkata's SSKM hospital, it is suspected to be a cardiac arrest case. Meanwhile, Kolkatta Police has registered an unnatural death case. KK ruled our hearts with some iconic songs in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam among others.

Hindi songs like Yaaron, Zara Sa, Dus Bahane and many more ruled every 90s kid's playlist. KK had a song for every mood and now, a part of our childhood is gone. Not only with Hindi songs, but even with Tamil, he leaves a rich musical legacy.

Here's a look at KK's biggest Tamil hits sung for actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Jyothika and Rajinikanth among others.

1. Appadi Podu from Ghilli

His terrific hit Tamil numbers also include Appadi Podu from Ghilli. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha and Prakash Raj, this dance number is still considered a "national rage" in India.

2. Gundu Gundu Ponne from Dhool

Featuring Vikram, Jyothika and Reema Sen, Gundu Gundu Ponne by KK with music composed by Vidyasagar was another major hit released in 2003.

3. Uyirin Uyire from Kaakha Kaakha

Suriya and Jyothika starrer Kaakha Kaakha, again with music by Harris Jayaraj had song Uyirin Uyire by KK. This love song is full of emotions and will make you forget everything else.

4. Kalyanam Dhaan Kattitkittu from Saamy

KK gave voice again for Vikram and Trisha starrer, composed by Harris Jayaraj. Kalyanam Dhaan Kattitkittu was hist across Tamil Nadu.

5. Kadhalikkum Aasai from Chellamey

KK's Kadhalikkum in Reema Sen and Vishal starrer Chellamey, released in 2004 was another major hit in association with Harris Jayaraj.

6. Ninaithu Ninaithu from 7G Rainbow Colony

The melodious Ninaithu Ninaithu from 7G Rainbow Colony still tops the list of biggest songs sung by KK. Music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, 7G Rainbow Colony featured debutant Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal.

KK's songs were a crucial part of Tamil pop culture. Andankaaka Kondaikaari in Anniyan was another smashing hit, composed by Harris Jayaraj. Pani Thuli from Kanda Naal Mudhal is another fabulous addition to his melodious work that has left us all talking about it.

KK, our nostalgic hearts will miss you and your soulful voice!

