Singer KK's demise has pained me immensely: Pawan Kalyan recalls his Ye Mera Jahan song in Khushi

Singer KK, popularly known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away yesterday, May 31, after his live concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. This heartbreaking piece of news has sent shockwaves across the country. From PM Modi to celebrities have expressed grief on social media. Power star Pawan Kalyan has also penned a heartfelt note on KK's demise.

'Sudden demise of singer Sri KK has pained me immensely,' Pawan Kalyan wrote in a long note as he recalled the songs KK had sung for his movies like Khushi and Balu among a few others.

"The sudden demise of noted singer Sri Krishnakumar Kunnath who is popularly known as KK has pained me immensely. Sri KK is a singer having a special style of singing in the cine music world and I pray the God his soul may rest in peace. The songs he had sung in my films impressed fans and music lovers greatly. The song “Ye Mera Jahan” song in Khushi film has reached people of all ages. The voice of Sri KK is the reason for its success. He had sung in my films “My heart is beating..Adola” in ‘Jalsa’ movie, “Inthe inthinthe” in ‘Balu’, “Naalo nuvvu sagamai” in ‘Johnny’ and “Le le le le” in ‘Gundumba Shankar’. All these songs not only attracted the audience but also occupied a top-notch making the music lovers to do humming forever. Shockingly, he died just after he completed a musical concert. He has been singing till his last breath. I offer my deep condolences to the bereaved family members of Sri KK. Only God may endow psychological courage to the family," read Pawan Kalyan's note for singer-composer KK.

Read Pawan Kalyan's statement below:

According to media reports, KK complained of uneasiness after the concert and collapsed at his hotel. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors at around 10 PM.

KK, 53, is survived by his wife and two sons.

KK, you are gone from our sight, but never from our heart!

