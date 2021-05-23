Singer Madhu Priya files harassment complaint over blank calls and filthy comments on social media

A complaint has been filed against them under Sections 509 and 354(B) of IPC. The team is investigating the case on the basis of information provided by the singer.

Telugu playback singer Madhu Priya has filed a harassment complaint with Hyderabad Police through email on getting black calls from unknown numbers. The singer has been getting a lot of blank calls and filthy comments from people on social media. The harassment calls didn't stop and she decided to file a complaint through email. Madhu Priya has also submitted phone numbers to Hyderabad Cyber police.

A complaint has been filed against them under Sections 509 and 354(B) of IPC. The team is investigating the case on the basis of information provided by the singer. Few reports suggest that the Cybercrime police have forwarded Madhu Priya's case to the SHE team. Madhu Priya rose to fame with her folk song Adapillanamma Nenu Adapilanani. She was also one of the participants of the Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu (Season 1).

Madhu Priya made her Tollywood debut with a song for the movie, Daggaraga Dooranga. She has also sung the song "Vachinde" for Fidaa. The last song she crooned was He'S Soo Cute for Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

