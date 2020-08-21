  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Singer Malavika slams rumours that blamed her for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s coronavirus; Pens an emotional post

Singer Malavika took to her Facebook space and stated that several others, who were in close contact with her during a concert, did not test positive for the virus.
8371 reads Mumbai
Singer Malavika slams rumours that blamed her for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s coronavirus; Pens an emotional postSinger Malavika slams rumours that blamed her for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s coronavirus; Pens an emotional post

By now, we all know that singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical health condition after testing positive for COVID 19. Yesterday, a mass prayer was organized by veteran filmmaker Barathiraja, which was attended by several biggies of the South film industry and the fans of SPB. A new rumour surfaced online recently, which stated that singer Malavika was the reason behind SPB testing positive for the pandemic. The rumour claimed that she took part in a music concert even after having COVID symptoms, which also had SPB.

Now, she took to her Facebook page and penned a lengthy and emotional post explaining her situation. She stated that several people who took part in the concert tested positive and that she cannot be blamed for the same. She explained how she and her family did not step out or let anyone inside their home for about five months and that she stepped out for the first time when she took part in the concert.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan gets teary eyed & thanks celebs, well wishers for joining the mass prayer

She wrote on Facebook, “A fake WhatsApp message has been doing the rounds which say I tested positive for Corona "before" the shoot of a TV show but I still went to it. It also says the show was planned with me and my sister. Samajavaragamana SPBalu Garu's episode was shot on July 30th with many singers like Hemachandra, Anudeep, Pranavi and Lipsika and on 31st with Karunya, Damini, Satya Yamini, Vasa Pavani and Malavika. I happen to be one of the 4 female singers on the second day of the shoot.  Had I been positive I could have easily passed it on to the 3 other female singers or the anchor with whom I shared the makeup room.”

Credits :Facebook

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement