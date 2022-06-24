Singer Manjari gets married to her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony; See their PHOTO

Renowned singer Manjari recently entered into wedlock with her childhood friend Jerin. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family in Thiruvananthapuram.

The gorgeous bride opted for a beautiful red saree for her special day and accessorized it with some intricate gold jewelry. On the other hand, the groom wore a red kurta with a white dhoti to the wedding.

Check out the post below:

Manjari and Jerin have known each other from the first grade as they went to the same school in Muscat. These two have been friends ever since then. A native of Pathanamthitta, Jerin works as an HR Manager in Bangalore. For the unversed, Manjari was earlier married to Vivek Prasad. They entered wedlock in 2009. However, the couple went their separate ways a couple of years later.

The singer had given her fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities including the Mehendi ceremony on social media. Also, after the wedding, the couple went to Magic Academy to celebrate the D-day with the specially-abled kids. En route to the academy, the newlyweds posted a video on Instagram, seeking blessings for their new journey. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she wrote, “Today is an important day in my life. We got married. We will be spending the day with kids at Magic Academy. There are a lot of talented kids, and we will be having lunch with them, along with our families. We need your prayers and support for our life together."

Manjari stepped into the entertainment industry with the 2005 film Achuvinte Amma. She crooned the composition of the iconic musician Ilaiyaraaja in the flick. The vocalist has worked with some legendary musicians like Ramesh Narayan, MG Radhakrishnan, Kaithapram Viswanathan, Vidyasagar, M Jayachandran, Ouseppachan, Mohan Sithara, Raveendran Master, and Johnson Master, among others during her career. She has crooned over 500 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films up till now.

Also Read: The Legend: Urvashi Rautela opens up about her pan-India debut film