Singer Soundarya Bala Nandakumar reveals she underwent major surgery; Says 'Need time to heal'

Soundarya Bala Nandakumar is a popular singer, who made her debut with the Television reality show Super Singer. The actress is currently in the news as she was admitted to the hospital for surgery. Her fans were worried for we'll being and are trending the internet with prayers and good wishes.

Soundarya took to Instagram and revealed that she has undergone emergency surgery for acute appendicitis The actress shared this news to her fans with a note, which says, “I had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on Saturday night (July 31). Need time to heal. Include me in your prayers. Thank you.” Fans and friends from the industry are sending in speedy recovery wishes to Soundaraya as she gets better.

A few months ago, Soundarya tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She took to social media to update her fans about her health condition and also created awareness on taking necessary precautions during her quarantine period.

Soundarya is an actor and singer. She made her acting debut in the Tamil show Pagal Nilavu, for which she gained huge popularity. The actress also went on to act as a supporting cast in films like Kabali, Master, Vanakkam Da Mappilei. As a singer, she became a well-known face when she sang a song on Bigg Boss Tamil 3 with the winner of the show, Mugen Rao