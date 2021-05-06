Singer Sunitha recalls the most unforgettable experience of how a filmmaker left her in shock

Sunitha was in shock knowing how the filmmaker changed himself within a few hours from calling 'Sunitha Garu' to 'Arey, Amma, Bujji, Kanna.'

Singer Sunitha, who married her long-time friend Ram Veerapaneni last year during the lockdown, has hit the headlines yet again. The 42-year-old singer during a recent interview recalled how a filmmaker changed his behaviour towards her within a few hours in a dubbing studio back then. Sharing about her embarrassing and most unforgettable experience, Sunitha during the interview said, "I went to a dubbing studio to dub a few lines for a particular film. As soon as I entered inside, the director of the film said ‘Sunitha Ma’am, I am a big fan of yours. It’s my pleasure to have you here today and I’m fortunate to see you working for my film."

She further continued, "After I dubbed a few lines, that director started calling me ‘Sunitha garu’. After a few minutes, he started calling me just ‘Sunitha’. Later, after we wrapped up the work, he called me ‘Arey, Amma, Bujji, Kanna’. I was left in utter shock." Sunitha was in shock knowing how the filmmaker changed himself within a few hours from calling 'Sunitha Garu' to 'Arey, Amma, Bujji, Kanna.'

"I was like… this man who started calling me with respect took all the unsolicited leniency in calling me with nicknames within a few hours? I was wondering how to respond to him. I tried to ignore him at the moment with long silences. And luckily I never got a chance to meet him after the incident," the singer concluded by sharing this funny yet weird incident of her career. She also laughed at the same.

Credits :Gulte

