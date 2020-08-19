Singer Sunitha REVEALS she had tested positive for COVID 19; Says she has recovered now

Taking to her Facebook space, Sunitha posted a video and revealed that she had tested positive for COVID 19 and that she has now completely recovered from the pandemic.

Social media is flooded with messages which suggest that singer Sunitha has tested positive for the pandemic COVID 19. While answering all the media reports, the singer revealed that she had tested positive and that she recovered from it too. Taking to her Facebook, she posted a video on Wednesday and revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus. She also posted an update about her health and thanked her fans and colleagues for all their concern.

In the video, Sunitha said, “I am getting lots of queries over phone calls, messages from friends, well-wishers and media enquiring about my health. Thank you so much for the concern you have. I have an update for you. Yes, sometime back, I was tested positive for Covid-19. I recently had a minor headache and got myself tested. Unfortunately, I tested positive. It all started with a very mild symptom. In regular life, we would have ignored it. We would not treat it as a symptom.”

The singer also said in the video that she is more worried about SP Balasubrahmanyam, whose health condition is critical after he tested positive for COVID 19. Several celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Kollywood actor Vishal tested positive for the virus and they all have recovered now. SS Rajamouli has also promised to donate his plasma after developing antibodies. Celebrities are organizing a mass prayer for the speedy recovery of SPB on August 20.

Watch Sunitha's video here:

https://www.facebook.com/singer.sunitha/videos/365368327786140/

