  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Singer Sunitha REVEALS she had tested positive for COVID 19; Says she has recovered now

Taking to her Facebook space, Sunitha posted a video and revealed that she had tested positive for COVID 19 and that she has now completely recovered from the pandemic.
25112 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 07:52 pm
Singer Sunitha REVEALS she had tested positive for COVID 19; Says she has recovered nowSinger Sunitha REVEALS she had tested positive for COVID 19; Says she has recovered now

Social media is flooded with messages which suggest that singer Sunitha has tested positive for the pandemic COVID 19. While answering all the media reports, the singer revealed that she had tested positive and that she recovered from it too. Taking to her Facebook, she posted a video on Wednesday and revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus. She also posted an update about her health and thanked her fans and colleagues for all their concern.

In the video, Sunitha said, “I am getting lots of queries over phone calls, messages from friends, well-wishers and media enquiring about my health. Thank you so much for the concern you have. I have an update for you. Yes, sometime back, I was tested positive for Covid-19. I recently had a minor headache and got myself tested. Unfortunately, I tested positive. It all started with a very mild symptom. In regular life, we would have ignored it. We would not treat it as a symptom.”

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator support; Still remains critical

The singer also said in the video that she is more worried about SP Balasubrahmanyam, whose health condition is critical after he tested positive for COVID 19. Several celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Kollywood actor Vishal tested positive for the virus and they all have recovered now. SS Rajamouli has also promised to donate his plasma after developing antibodies. Celebrities are organizing a mass prayer for the speedy recovery of SPB on August 20.

Watch Sunitha's video here:

https://www.facebook.com/singer.sunitha/videos/365368327786140/

Credits :Facebook

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement