Singer Sunitha slams her pregnancy rumours: 'My god.. people are crazy'

Singer Sunitha got married for the second time to her long-time friend, Ram Veerapaneni last year. Recently, she posted a picture holding a mango and that caused rumours of the singer expecting a child with her hubby. She recently took to social media and rubbished all such reports.

Taking to Instagram, Sunitha wrote, “My god.. people are crazy... I posted a picture today with my first mango crop and the news spreads like this,” she posted on Instagram. The vocalist also dropped another still of herself holding raw mango. She further added, “Stop assuming things and spreading rumors… Dhandam ra Nayana.” It turns out it was a still of her first mango crop.

For those who do not know, Sunitha has a daughter Shreya Goparaju and a son Aakash Goparaju from her first marriage. Both her kids have completed their higher education and are working professionals.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she shared an embarrassing experience with a director. She was quoted saying, "I went to a dubbing studio to dub a few lines for a particular film. As soon as I entered inside, the director of the film said ‘Sunitha Ma’am, I am a big fan of yours. It’s my pleasure to have you here today and I’m fortunate to see you working for my film. After I dubbed a few lines, that director started calling me ‘Sunitha garu’. After a few minutes, he started calling me just ‘Sunitha’. Later, after we wrapped up the work, he called me ‘Arey, Amma, Bujji, Kanna’. I was left in utter shock".

