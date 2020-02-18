Singer Sushmitha writes a suicide note: If my in laws, husband are not punished, my soul will not rest

Sushmitha in her suicide note mentioned about going through a tough time due to her in-laws and husband. Before taking her life, Sushmita wrote a message for her mother.

A popular Kannada playback singer Sushmitha took an extreme step after being harassed by her in-law and husband for dowry. According to media reports, the 26-year-old singer hanged herself at her mother's residence at 5:30 AM on Monday, February 17. A case has been registered at Annapoorneshwari Nagara police against Sushmitha's husband and her in-laws. However, the police is still in hunt of her husband, who is absconding post singer's suicide. Before taking her life, Sushmitha wrote a message for her mother and revealed everything that she was going through.

Sushmitha in her suicide note mentioned about going through a tough time due to her in-laws and husband. In her last message sent to her mother, the singer wrote, "Amma, please forgive me. Sharath (Kumar) used to torture me after listening to his mother Geetha. I have suffered for my own mistake. My in-laws Geetha, Vaidehi and Sharath are responsible for my death. They should be punished for making me take this extreme step... If I spoke a word they would tell me to get out of the house. Sharath was so stubborn, he never listened to me. I do not want to die in my husband’s house. If they are not be punished, my soul will not rest. Please bury or cremate my body in our native KR Pete and let my brother Sachin conduct the last rites. Amma, do not feel (bad) for me. Take care of Sachin who will be with you."

Sushmitha got married to a software engineer in 2018. The couple was living with Sachin’s (Sushmitha's brother) family.

Meanwhile, Sushmitha's close friends and industry people have been expressing shock on social media over the death of Sushmitha.

Credits :New Indian Express

