Singer Vijay Yesudas meets with a road accident and escapes unhurt

The accident occurred when Vijay Yesudas was travelling in a car with his friend and his car collided with another one.

Singer Vijay Yesudas, son of legendary singer KJ Yesudas, met with a car accident last night and fortunately, he escaped unhurt. The accident occurred when the car in which he was traveling, rammed into another car at Thuravoor on the national highway in Alappuzha district. The accident happened at around 11.30 PM on Monday. According to media reports, the singer was traveling to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram with his friend when the accident occurred.

After receiving information about the accident, police officials from the Kuthiyathode police station rushed to the spot. According to media reports, the other car entered the national highway from Thaikkattussery road. The front portion of both cars got damaged during the accident. However, no one was injured. After the accident was reported, both the cars were removed from the spot. The singer and his friend proceeded to Kochi in another vehicle.

Vijay Yesudas recently made the headlines after he bid adieu to Malayalam playback singing. He stated that singers in Mollywood don’t get proper recognition. It should be noted that Vijay has completed 20 years as a singer this year. His debut song was with his father and legendary singer KJ Yesudas for the film Millennium Stars. During the infamous interview, Vijay also said that he has been staying away from religion and that he doesn’t believe in the concept of God. He said that he stopped going to temples and churches, but he believes in positive and negative energies.

Credits :The New Indian Express

