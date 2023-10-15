Singham Again: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Deepika Padukone’s massy avatar as Lady Singham

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took it to her official Instagram handle and shared the mindblowing look of Deepika Padukone donning the avatar of her next film with Rohit Shetty called Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. The internet was already turning its heads over this surprising look and how madly surreal Deepika looked in this avatar.

Samantha shared the official look from Deepika’s Instagram post and wrote “OMG” with a lot of fire emojis accompanying it. As excited as Samantha is, most of all the people who saw it are excited about how Deepika is gonna set the screen on fire in the coming days.

Check out the official story by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The new look by Deepika in this avatar is for officially announcing her part in the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The madly laughing Deepika while she is bleeding and holding a gun inside a goon’s mouth, not only sends a wave of goosebumps to the viewers but also makes chills run down the spine as well.

Deepika is expected to play the role of Shakti Shetty in the film and it will be the first female cop in the universe. The shoot for Singham Again started a while back with an amazing ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Kareen Kapoor returning to their original roles from the previous movies and many more others joining too.

The picture of Deepika’s new look was shared by many including hubby Ranveer Singh, Kareen Kapoor, and director Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh even posted with the caption, “AALI RE AALI…LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse !!!!!” not being able to control his excitement.

Deepika Padukone’s other lineups

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in India. Her performance skills and adaptability make her the front-runner for multiple roles. Deepika was very recently seen in the SRK-Atlee starrer Jawan, which went on to become the greatest hit of the year 2023, till now. The audience loved the film and quite often mentioned how Deepika’s character carried the whole movie together, even though she was just in for an extended cameo.

Furthermore, the actress is also set to make her debut in the Telugu language with the Prabhas film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Aswin. The dystopian futuristic cinema is expected to be the first of its kind in the Indian film industry with actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani coming together for it. Kamal Haasan is expected to be playing the main antagonist in the film and is definitely going to be a performance worth everyone’s attention.

