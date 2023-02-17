SIR, Vaathi Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Dhanush, Samyuktha starrer's audience review, box office, controversy
Check out what Twitterati have to say about Venky Atluri, Dhanush, and Samyuktha Menon's much-awaited film, SIR.
"After big disasters of Prince and Varisu in TFI . Finally Telugu director won this time who directs with tamil hero @dhanushkraja #Vaathi #SIRmovie," says a movie buff.
#Vaathi - Second Half Is Emotional And Responsibility Taken By The Director To Convey The Message Is. Overall A Needed Social Responsible Movie !!- Review by a Twitterati
#VAATHI - Another Blockbuster for Dhanush after #Thiruchitrambalam ,Film highlights the importance of education without any lags throughout .- says a fan
At the grand pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, director Trivikram Srinivas said, "I watched Sir and liked the film because of its soul. Education and health are basic amenities, and only education can change the lifestyle of a human being. Venky’s film prods an important question as why someone has to be devoid of education because of lack of money? Sir will travel with us for a long time. Dhanush is like a karma yogi who enjoys his work and moves ahead with his best efforts. Sir will be a grand welcome to Dhanush into Telugu film."
He concluded his speech by saying, "Welcome Sir."