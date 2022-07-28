Sir/ Vaathi Teaser: Dhanush fights against the education mafia in Venky Atluri's bilingual film
After first look, the teaser of Dhanush's Vaathi is released as a treat to fans on his birthday.
Watch the teaser here:
Also Read: Vaathi First Look OUT: Dhanush plays a teacher who is on a mission in the bilingual drama
The film is financed by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas. Samyuktha Menon is roped in to play the leading lady in the film, while GV Prakash Kumar will score the music for the flick. Vashti is expected to release in October. More details about the much-anticipated Telugu-Tamil bilingual will be announced shortly. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas will be seen in supporting roles in the film.
Meanwhile, Dhanush also has a Tamil film titled Naane Varuven, directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Today, a new special birthday poster from the film was released. Indhuja Ravichander is a part of the project as the female lead opposite Dhanush, along with Yogi Babu in a supporting role