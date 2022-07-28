Sir/ Vaathi Teaser: Dhanush fights against the education mafia in Venky Atluri's bilingual film

The teaser has already set the right tone for the film and promises a socially oriented film, that will be hard-hitting and light on society. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "Education is more than about books, marks and results."

Yesterday, the makers unveiled the first look poster from the film, in which Dhanush was shown as an educator, burning the midnight oil amidst a stack of books. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is touted to be a period social drama that talks about the education mafia. the film narrates a young man’s struggle against the privatization of education.

The film is financed by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas. Samyuktha Menon is roped in to play the leading lady in the film, while GV Prakash Kumar will score the music for the flick. Vashti is expected to release in October. More details about the much-anticipated Telugu-Tamil bilingual will be announced shortly. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also has a Tamil film titled Naane Varuven, directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Today, a new special birthday poster from the film was released. Indhuja Ravichander is a part of the project as the female lead opposite Dhanush, along with Yogi Babu in a supporting role