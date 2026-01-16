Sirai OTT Release: When and where to watch Vikram Prabhu starrer courtroom crime drama online

Sirai, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, was released in theaters on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas last year. Now, after its box office run, the movie is all set to debut online.

When and where to watch Sirai

Sirai is slated to arrive on the OTT platform ZEE5 and begin streaming from January 23, 2026. The official update was shared by the platform via its social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, the post read, “A powerful journey of justice and humanity begins. Experience the thrill of Sirai on Jan 23rd On ZEE5.”

Watch the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Sirai

Sirai is a courtroom crime drama that follows the story of head constable Kathiravan, who is assigned to escort an accused man, Abdul Rauf, from prison to court.

Through flashbacks from Abdul’s life, the film reveals systemic bias and human struggles while exploring themes of identity, justice, and humanity within a flawed system. The movie particularly focuses on the challenges faced by underprivileged and minority communities in India.

Cast and crew of Sirai

Sirai stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, joined by LK Akshay Kumar, Maranamass fame Anishma Anilkumar (in her Tamil debut), Ananda Thambirajah, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Munnar Ramesh, PL Thenappan, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Suresh Rajakumari, the film is co-written by him along with Tamizh. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the movie’s music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

The cinematography is handled by Madhesh Manickam, with Philomin Raj serving as the editor. Upon its theatrical release, the film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Vikram Prabhu’s previous movie

Vikram Prabhu was last seen in a lead role in Ghaati, co-starring Anushka Shetty. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the action crime drama follows the story of Sheelavathi and Desi Raju, a couple who must rise above the odds to protect their community.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also featured Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sumithra, Giri Babu, and many others in pivotal roles. The film received an underwhelming response and ultimately failed at the box office.

ALSO READ: Spirit Release Date: Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop action drama to hit screens on March 5, 2027