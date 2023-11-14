Siren teaser: Jayam Ravi-Keerthy Suresh team up for action-packed emotional drama

The teaser of Jayam Ravi's upcoming film, Siren, is finally OUT! The teaser is creating a lot of buzz and excitement among eager fans. The teaser was unveiled on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil which is hosted by Kamal Haasan. The teaser offers a glimpse into the film's captivating narrative, skillfully penned and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj.

The teaser kicks off with a compelling voiceover by Keerthy Suresh and the scenes set for the enthralling tale of an ambulance driver-turned-criminal. Jayam Ravi essays the role of the protagonist, anxiously awaiting his release from a 14-year prison term, only to re-enter society on parole. The teaser hints at a suspenseful cat-and-mouse pursuit between the determined cop and the erstwhile convict, adding layers of complexity to the storyline.

Check out Jayam Ravi Siren movie teaser below

The cast and crew of Siren

The cast of Siren boasts celebrated names including Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Azhagam Perumal, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. Antony Bhagyaraj, renowned for his contributions to co-writing blockbuster films like Annathey, Viswasam, and Hero, showcases his storytelling prowess in Siren.

The film's musical score is orchestrated by the talented GV Prakash, while the accomplished Selvakumar SK, renowned for his work in Maanagaram, takes charge of cinematography. Editing responsibilities are entrusted to Ruben, heightening anticipation for the promising project.

Upcoming projects of Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is juggling four Tamil film projects at various production stages. She was last seen in the political thriller Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, and recently wrapped up shooting for the social drama Raghu Thatha, which is in its final production stages.

Keerthy Suresh is poised to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's 18th project. While Keerthy's participation is confirmed, the casting for the second lead actress is still underway.

Upcoming projects of Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi is set to entertain audiences with consecutive releases, including Genie and Brother. With a promising lineup of theatrical ventures, the actor is geared up for a triumphant return to the big screen.

