Sirish 6: Allu Sirish shares a glimpse of his romantic scene with Anu Emmanuel; First Look out on May 30
Allu Sirish is excited to release the first title poster of his upcoming film with actress Anu Emmanuel on May 30th. The yet-to-be-titled project marks his 6th film of the career.
Actress Anu Emmanuel is all set to make a come back on the silver screen opposite Allu Sirish in director Rakesh Sasi's next film.
Excited to be sharing the title & first look of #Sirish6 on May 30 (Sunday, 11am) @ItsAnuEmmanuel @GA2Official #rakeshsashii pic.twitter.com/4jOYadlxkx
— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 27, 2021
Credits :Twitter
You may like these
Allu Arjun is a proud brother as Allu Sirish’s debut Hindi song Vilayati Sharaab touches 100 million views
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Sirish on his Hindi music debut with Heli Daruwala and being addressed as Allu Arjun's brother
15 PHOTOS: Allu Arjun, Allu Arvind, Allu Sirish, Allu Boby, Sushanth, Navdeep attend a birthday bash
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue