Sirish 6: Allu Sirish shares a glimpse of his romantic scene with Anu Emmanuel; First Look out on May 30

Allu Sirish is excited to release the first title poster of his upcoming film with actress Anu Emmanuel on May 30th. The yet-to-be-titled project marks his 6th film of the career.

Published: May 27, 2021 11:05 am

Actress Anu Emmanuel is all set to make a come back on the silver screen opposite Allu Sirish in director Rakesh Sasi's next film.

Credits :Twitter

