Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry funeral: Allu Arjun and Balakrishna attend the last rites & offer condolences

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on November 30 due to Lung Cancer. His mortal is kept for public viewing at his residence so fans and celebs can pay their last respects. Allu Arjun and Balakrishna attended the last rites of Sastry and also offered condolences to the family.

Allu Arjun presented a garland and offered condolences to Sastry's wife and children who broke down. Balakrishna also attended the last rites and paid his respects to the late lyricist, who has worked with him very closely in many movies.

Take a look at the pics here:

Telugu Lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away due to Lung Cancer at the age of 66. He was admitted to a hospital in the city a few days ago as he was diagnosed with pneumonia followed by lung complications. According to reports, Sastry's mortal will cremate before the evening.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was one of the popular lyricists and musicians in Tollywood, who has penned lyrics for over 3000 songs. His big break came when he wrote all songs for his debut film 'Sirivennela (1986).

