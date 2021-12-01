Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry funeral: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh attend the last rites

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's mortal is kept for public viewing at his residence before cremating in the evening. Fans and celebs began arriving since the early morning to pay their last respects. Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati attended the funeral and also offered condolences to his family.

Yesterday, Chiranjeevi rushed to KIMS hospital as he got to about the demise of Sastry. He posted a pic with the late lyricist and wrote, "He walked towards the gates of heaven like a walking star. He gave us literature as a gift. Will you forever my friend."

Take a look at the pics here:

Telugu Lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away due to Lung Cancer at the age of 66. He was admitted to a hospital in the city a few days ago as he was diagnosed with pneumonia followed by lung complications. According to reports, Sastry's mortal will cremate before the evening.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was one of the popular lyricists and musicians in Tollywood, who has penned lyrics for over 3000 songs. He got Sirivennela to his name because of the blockbuster lyrics he penned for the same movie name in 1986.