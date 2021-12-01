Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry funeral: Mahesh Babu and Nani attend the last rites and pay their respects

Mahesh Babu and Nani attended the last rites of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry mortal, who passed away yesterday. His mortal id was currently kept for public viewing at his residence and celebs began arriving since the early morning to pay their last respects.

Mahesh Babu along with his stepbrother Naresh Babu arrived at the funeral and paid their respects to Sastry. He also offered condolences to his family.

Nani also attended the last rites which are taking place in Hyderabad and mourned for the biggest loss.

Take a look at the pics here:

Telugu Lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away due to Lung Cancer at the age of 66. He was admitted to a hospital in the city a few days ago as he was diagnosed with pneumonia followed by lung complications. According to reports, Sastry's mortal will cremate before the evening.