Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry funeral: Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR attend last rites to pay their respects

Telugu Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away and left the Tollywood industry in huge shock. On Wednesday, his mortal was taken to the Film Chamber for public viewing so well-wishers and loved ones can pay their last respects. Tollywood celebs like Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Akkineni Nagarjuna attended the last rites.

Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna paid their respects and also offered condolences to his family. They also spoke to the media and reminisced about the lyricist for one last time.

Celebs like Sharwanand, Sudheer Babu and Naga Babu also attended the last rites and paid their respects to the legend of the Tollywood music industry.

Apart from bringing floral arrangements, celebs looked almost as heart-broken as his family members when paying their respects. After news broke of his passing, many took to social media to convey shock and reminisce about the beautiful lyrics he often penned for their films.

Also Read: Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry funeral: Mahesh Babu and Nani attend the last rites and pay their respects

Telugu Lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away due to Lung Cancer at the age of 66. He was admitted to a hospital in the city a few days ago as he was diagnosed with pneumonia followed by lung complications. According to reports, Sastry's mortal will cremate before the evening.