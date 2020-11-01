Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s son Raja Chembolu's Wedding: Trivikram Srinivas, Vamshi Paidipally attend

A few photos of the couple looking beautiful and happiest in their traditional attire at the wedding have surfaced on social media.

Raja Chembolu, son of noted lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry got married to his fiance Himabindu Lakshmi on October 31. It was a private affair and was attended by a few biggies including directors Trivikram Srinivas and Vamshi Paidipally. The directors were spotted yesterday as they were making their way out after blessing the newly wedded couple. A few photos of the couple looking beautiful and happiest in their traditional attire at the wedding have surfaced on social media. The couple got engaged in August and decided to get married in a couple of months.

Also, Krish Jagarlamudi, Krishna Vamsi, Gunnam Gangaraju, Vamshi, producer Allu Aravind attended the wedding ceremony of Raja Chembolu and Himabindu Lakshmi. For the wedding reception, Raja opted indo-western outfit paired while the new bride looked beautiful in a pink saree and contrast blouse. Meanwhile, celebs and fans from the industry are showering the couple with congratulatory messages.

Check out photos below: Lyricist @sirivennela1955’s son and actor @RajaChembolu has entered wedlock with Venkata Lakshmi HimaBindu at Hotel Daspalla on October 31st at 10:55 AM. Congratulations! Director #Trivikram, @DirKrish, Allu Aravind, @directorvamshi and many others graced the wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/xYsQ9KBzzm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 1, 2020

On the professional front, Raja Chembolu last appeared in the movie Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. He has also been a part of a web series Masti in which he plays the role of a pub manager named Raju.

