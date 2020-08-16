  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's son Raja Chembolu gets engaged; Actor treats fans with photos on social media

Raja Chembolu happens to be an instrumental part of the Telugu film industry. Recently, the actor got engaged and has shared pictures from the ceremony on social media.
18711 reads Mumbai
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's son Raja Chembolu gets engaged; Actor treats fans with photos on social mediaSirivennela Seetharama Sastry's son Raja Chembolu gets engaged; Actor treats fans with photos on social media

A few days back, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot with each other. And now, another actor from the South film industry is all set to get hitched. Yes, we are talking about Raja Chembolu here. He happens to be the son of noted lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. He is an instrumental part of the Telugu film industry and has worked in numerous movies. The actor has appeared in movies like Chanakya, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Antariksham, etc.

Raja happens to be an avid social media user. That is why he made the announcement himself about his engagement pretty soon! That's not all. He has also shared a few pictures from the auspicious occasion. The actor looks dapper as he is wearing an off-white kurta teamed up with a yellow dhoti. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be bride looks stunning in a traditional yellow and lavender-colored saree paired with a matching blouse. Well, Raja is yet to reveal the name of his ladylove!

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best part of 2020 Excited for my new journey! Thank you for all your love and support#engaged #rajachembolu

A post shared by Raja Chembolu (raja.chembolu) on

The actor has also shared a caption along with the post that reads, “The best part of 2020. Excited for my new journey! Thank you for all your love and support.” On the professional front, Raja Chembolu last appeared in the movie Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. He has also been a part of a web series Masti in which he plays the role of a pub manager named Raju. Well, as of now, we are eagerly waiting for the couple to announce their wedding date soon.  

Also Read: Padma Awards 2019: Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement