Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's son Raja Chembolu gets engaged; Actor treats fans with photos on social media

Raja Chembolu happens to be an instrumental part of the Telugu film industry. Recently, the actor got engaged and has shared pictures from the ceremony on social media.

A few days back, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot with each other. And now, another actor from the South film industry is all set to get hitched. Yes, we are talking about Raja Chembolu here. He happens to be the son of noted lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. He is an instrumental part of the Telugu film industry and has worked in numerous movies. The actor has appeared in movies like Chanakya, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Antariksham, etc.

Raja happens to be an avid social media user. That is why he made the announcement himself about his engagement pretty soon! That's not all. He has also shared a few pictures from the auspicious occasion. The actor looks dapper as he is wearing an off-white kurta teamed up with a yellow dhoti. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be bride looks stunning in a traditional yellow and lavender-colored saree paired with a matching blouse. Well, Raja is yet to reveal the name of his ladylove!

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

The actor has also shared a caption along with the post that reads, “The best part of 2020. Excited for my new journey! Thank you for all your love and support.” On the professional front, Raja Chembolu last appeared in the movie Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. He has also been a part of a web series Masti in which he plays the role of a pub manager named Raju. Well, as of now, we are eagerly waiting for the couple to announce their wedding date soon.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2019: Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×