Sisters day out: New mommy Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant as she spends quality time with sister Nisha; See PIC

Kajal Aggarwal, the new mommy in town, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, has stepped post-delivery for a sister's day out with Nisha Aggarwal. The actress spent quality time with her sister and looked radiant as ever on her no-makeup face. Nisha took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Kajal as she captioned, "Sisters day out."

This is the first pic of Kajal Aggarwal's post her pregnancy delivery on April 17th. The actress and her husband Gautam Kitchlu named their son Neil Kitchlu and haven't shared any glimpse of the baby yet. However, fans are eager to get a glimpse of the baby boy but look like the actress wants to keep him away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajal was in news after her exit from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya, which was released on April 29. Director Koratala Siva said that they edited Kajal's part from the film, which she shot before pregnancy.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and Satyadev in key roles. Even after an ensemble cast, the actioner fell flat to the expectations of cinemagoers. The film has been opened with mixed reviews. Musical Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing music. Acharya is produced under the banners Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments respectively.

Well, Kajal Aggarwal is yet to announce her next project. She is currently on a break from work for her baby boy.

Also Read: Fans welcome Ram Charan & wife Upasana with firecrackers outside his dad Chiranjeevi's house; WATCH