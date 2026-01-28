Sita Ramam 2 in the making? Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan’s new viral pics has fans curious about sequel plans

Sita Ramam, the 2022 period romance drama, has developed quite a cult following ever since its release about four years ago. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, it brought them immense fame and praise from fans so when this week a new photo of the two leads, playing Sita and Ram, surfaced on the internet, viewers couldn’t keep calm about the possibilities.

Possibility of Sita Ramam 2 explored as new image makes rounds on the internet

A new image of Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan standing in the rain emerged on the internet. It showed the character of Ram holding an umbrella over Sita’s head. Along with rain, confetti flew around them as the two stared at each other with eyes full of love. The sighting of this possible Sita Ramam canon imagery was enough to send fans reeling. Many guessed it was a new collaboration between the two actors and nothing related to Sita Ramam. Others were hopeful that a sequel for the popular film would finally make its way to the theaters.

A few however, were super skeptical and wanted to protect the original work by denouncing any possibilities of a second movie, they asserted that one run was enough to tell the story and that nothing more was needed to be said. That is indeed true as the film presented a very beautiful ending that many praised. It is to be noted that the image seems to be just a fan’s wish coming to light with an edit. The makers have not officially announced anything about a possible sequel. An X user asked the makers not to touch the ‘gem’ that is Sita Ramam.

While speculations continued their run on the internet, it became clear that the demand for Sita Ramam-like projects had not died down, perhaps a much-needed insight for the fans of the film. Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan have also grown their followers since the release of this project with their onscreen chemistry shining brighter than ever.

