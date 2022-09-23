Sita Ramam Deleted Scene: Dulquer Salmaan and Sumanth's glimpse was edited 'with a heavy heart'

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is a timeless and heart-warming love saga that managed to make space in the hearts of the audience. Released in 5 languages, Sita Ramam has performed extremely well even in the Hindi market. Now, days after the film’s release, the makers have shared a deleted scene featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sumanth and Sachin Khedekar. Sharing it on social media, the makers wrote, “Here's a deleted scene featuring our Ram & Vishnu Sharma from #SitaRamam.” Their previous tweet read, “On the eve of #50DaysForSitaRamam, A scene of the movie which was deleted with a heavy heart, for you all to celebrate more of #SitaRamam.”

Sita Ramam has successfully completed 50 days of its release and there couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate with an intriguing unseen clip that didn’t make it to the final cut. Check it out below: