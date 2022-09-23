Sita Ramam Deleted Scene: Dulquer Salmaan and Sumanth's glimpse was edited 'with a heavy heart'
Sita Ramam has successfully completed 50 days of its release and there couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate with an intriguing unseen clip from the film.
Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is a timeless and heart-warming love saga that managed to make space in the hearts of the audience. Released in 5 languages, Sita Ramam has performed extremely well even in the Hindi market. Now, days after the film’s release, the makers have shared a deleted scene featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sumanth and Sachin Khedekar.
Sharing it on social media, the makers wrote, “Here's a deleted scene featuring our Ram & Vishnu Sharma from #SitaRamam.” Their previous tweet read, “On the eve of #50DaysForSitaRamam, A scene of the movie which was deleted with a heavy heart, for you all to celebrate more of #SitaRamam.”
Check it out below:
The poetic romance drama which is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi unravels the mysterious love story of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from Sita. Mrunal Thakur marks her debut in Telugu films with this hit story while Rashmika Mandanna plays an important role.
“I am overwhelmed with all the response our film has been garnering. It is truly a special film and will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Dulquer Salmaan.
