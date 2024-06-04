Sita Ramam Deleted Scene: Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen Ali doubting cab driver’s integrity didn't make it to the final cut

It's been almost two years since the release of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam. However, even today people love watching the magical chemistry between the lead actors in the period romantic drama.

The makers released a beautiful scene on September 7, 2022, that could not make it to the film's final cut. The scene features Rashmika Mandanna who plays Afreen Ali in the movie. Read the complete story to know about the deleted scene.

What was the deleted scene?

The one-minute two-second video clip that could not make it to the film's final cut features Rashmika Mandanna and Abhay Bethiganti (a cab driver). The scene begins with Rashmika (Afreen) sitting inside a cab and approaching the Noorjahan Women’s College.

Further, it shows an intense conversation between Afreen and a woman inside the college. The second scene shows the cab driver cleaning his vehicle when Mandanna comes and starts doubting his integrity.

However, the driver instantly calms her by asking her to check her belongings including her passport.

Check out the deleted scene from the film below!

Although the scene is small and precise, as per reports, the makers might have chopped it off from the main film due to runtime issues.

The plot of Sita Ramam revolves around an orphan soldier’s life that takes a 360-degree turn after he receives a letter from a girl named Sita Mahalakshmi.

The duo meet and love blossoms between them. However, complexity begins in the story when the soldier returns to her camp in Kashmir and sends a letter to Sita. The film further delves into how the letter reaches her.

More about Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama, released on August 5, 2022. Apart from the lead pair Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features a brilliant star cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Sachin Khedekar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Bhumika Chawla, and Rukmini Vijayakumar among others.

Upon release, the film received positive critical reviews, with praise for the film’s direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, and actors' performances. Sita Ramam did a good business at the box office as well.

