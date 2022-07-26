Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are all smiles at the Tamil trailer launch; pics

After leaving everyone dumbstruck with the Telugu trailer of the upcoming romantic entertainer Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur attended the Tamil trailer lunch event of the drama. Karthi was invited to unveil the Tamil trailer of his highly-awaited flick. The Salute star chose a white T-shirt with black denim for the celebration. However, his neon shoes added a pop of color to his OOTD. The female lead of the movie, Mrunal Thakur looked beautiful in an orange desi look.

The video shows the heart-wrenching love story amidst the backdrop of a war. It deals with the life of an orphan army officer, Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan). His life changes for the better as he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. After a few interactions, these two face distance because Ram is posted in Kashmir. Following a long gap of two decades, Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) is given the responsibility of delivering Ram's last letter to Sita. She tries her best but is unable to find her. Afreen later tries to find Ram and it turns out to be even more difficult.

Check out the pictures below:





Yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna also attended the Telugu trailer launch of Sita Ramam along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. Hanu Raghavapudi has directed the film, which will be out in the cinema halls on the 5th of August this year in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

While PS Vinod cranked the camera for the movie, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao headed the editing department. Vishal Chandrasekhar has provided the songs and background score of the flick.

Also Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares PICS with Boney Kapoor as she meets him & remembers 'pappi akka' Sridevi