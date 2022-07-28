Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur groove on Mammootty's song from Kaathodu Kaathoram

As the movie buffs wait for Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu drama Sita Ramam alongside Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, he is also not leaving any stone unturned to promote his next. Recently, the Salute star travelled to Kochi with his co-star Mrunal Thakur. They even showcased their moves on superstar Mammootty's song from his 1985 Malayalam drama, Kaathodu Kaathoram.

While the Hey Sinamika actor looked dapper in a beige jacket paired with a blue shirt and black denim, Mrunal Thakur accompanied DQ in a beautiful silk saree. Meanwhile, yesterday, Dulquer Salmaan attended another promotional event for Sita Ramam in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna. The team has graced many such events ever since the trailer release of this forthcoming love saga.

The projects deal with the gripping love story of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur, who are forced to part ways as the army officer is posted in Kashmir during the war. The lovebirds are unable to communicate and Ram's last letter to Sita is unable to reach his ladylove. After a delay of around 20 years, Afreen, played by Rashmika Mandanna takes on the task of delivering this letter to Sita. However, as it turns out, she is not able to find either one of them. What will be the fate of their love saga, makers of the story of Sita Ramam.

On the other hand, on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday today, celebs like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas have wished the star.