Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur look dreamy in royal attires as they promote their film; PHOTOS

The new co-stars in town Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have been actively promoting their next, Sita Ramam. These two were spotted in Hyderabad last night, as they talked about their forthcoming romantic entertainer. While the Salute actor opted for a printed brown silk shirt and grey trousers as his outfit-of-the-day, Mrunal Thakur was a sight to behold in a white embellished dress.

Yesterday, the leads were papped at another promotional event for Sita Ramam in the city, which is slated to be out in cinema halls on the 5th of September this year.

The Hey Sinamika star will essay the role of Lieutenant Ram in the drama, while Mrunal Thakur will play his lady love, Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from these two, Rashmika Mandanna will also portray a crucial role in the flick. It seems like this romantic tale is loosely inspired by the characters of Ramayana. As Ram and Sita are separated due to some unpleasant circumstances, Lord Hanuman helps them get back together. The Pushpa actress will be seen as Afree, a character who will assist the two lovers reunite.

Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has cranked the lens for the film, and Kotagiri Venkateswara has taken care of the editing.

In the mentime, talking to IANS about his first ever trip to Kashmir to shoot for Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan was quoted saying, "This is my first time to Kashmir. Surprisingly, I had never got a chance to visit Kashmir before Sita Ramam, and this is my first personal and professional visit. It's long been a big dream of mine to experience the valley. It was every bit as wonderful as people say it is and I can't describe how breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir is. We got to shoot in Sonmarg and Srinagar, and both were equally amazing. Sonmarg has mountains and snow and ski slopes and glaciers. Srinagar was like stepping back in time because of how historic it is. Most of the structures are still preserved as they were. The romantic Dal Lake and Shikharas were like poetry. I'm glad I got to experience all of it."

