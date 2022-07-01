Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan shoots in Kashmir for the film; Reveals it to be a dream location

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who paid a visit to Kashmir for the first ever time to shoot for director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming film, 'Sita Ramam', says Kashmir is nothing less than a paradise on earth.

The 'Sita Ramam' crew spent more than 30 days in Kashmir and finished their filming on time. The scenery was stunning, and the entire cast and crew of the movie had an enjoyable experience.

Talking about his first ever trip to Kashmir to shoot for 'Sita Ramam', Dulquer says: "This is my first time to Kashmir. Surprisingly, I had never got a chance to visit Kashmir before 'Sita Ramam', and this is my first personal and professional visit. It's long been a big dream of mine to experience the valley. It was every bit as wonderful as people say it is and I can't describe how breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir is.

"We got to shoot in Sonmarg and Srinagar and both were equally amazing. Sonmarg has mountains and snow and ski slopes and glaciers. Srinagar was like stepping back in time because of how historic it is. Most of the structures are still preserved as they were. The romantic Dal Lake and Shikharas were like poetry. I'm glad I got to experience all of it."

The actor says the people around them were extremely kind, welcoming, and accommodating. "From those who looked after us at the hotels and shooting spots to even the local police, who made sure we were okay and told us to come back for more shoots and to encourage more films to be shot in Kashmir.

"Kashmir is so unique, it's like stepping into a photograph or a painting or a film. It's hard to take in the depth and beauty of Kashmir with your eyes and believe you are witnessing it in person. It's that awe-inspiring.

"In a heartbeat. I would love to visit Gulmarg and Pahalgam. I want to someday do a skimobile safari as some friends I know have done. It would be a dream to spot a snow leopard in the wild," he says.

'Sita Ramam', a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of a war in 1965, has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir.

Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role.

The film is presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

