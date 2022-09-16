Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan talks about Hindi release; Producer reveals its Prabhas' favourite film
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and team were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as they arrived for the success meet of their movie Sita Ramam.
Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's recently released Sita Ramam swiped the hearts of audiences and box office numbers. The film became a commercial hit with almost Rs 100 crore in a total collection at the box office. After ruling Telugu Cinema, the film is enjoying a magical run in Hindi as The film hit theaters on September 2. Recently, Dulquer and Mrunal were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as they arrived for the success meet of their movie Sita Ramam.
Talking to media, the actor opened up about Sita Ramam Hindi release and said, I was very keen to release it in Hindi. I had open dates and was free to dub. So I asked them to dub the Hindi version and then figure out what to do with it. We were all a little worried coz there were a lot of films lined up. There has not been a love story for a film that has set the box office on fire. I was anxious too, as it was a romantic film. But now, we have got a lot of courage to release a lot more films in Hindi, which can be love stories too."
Produced Ashwin Dutt, who bankrolled the blockbuster romantic film, revealed that Sita Ramam is Prabhas' favorite film. The producer added, "Prabhas is very fond of this film, he loves it so much that he came all the way to attend the pre-release. He even prepared to come for other press meets also at one stage but unfortunately, that couldn't happen as his uncle passed away. Our blessings are with him."
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam follows a love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur who is making her debut in the South. Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth Akkineni play a very significant role.
