Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan talks about Hindi release; Producer reveals its Prabhas' favourite film



Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's recently released Sita Ramam swiped the hearts of audiences and box office numbers. The film became a commercial hit with almost Rs 100 crore in a total collection at the box office. After ruling Telugu Cinema, the film is enjoying a magical run in Hindi as The film hit theaters on September 2. Recently, Dulquer and Mrunal were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as they arrived for the success meet of their movie Sita Ramam.

Talking to media, the actor opened up about Sita Ramam Hindi release and said, I was very keen to release it in Hindi. I had open dates and was free to dub. So I asked them to dub the Hindi version and then figure out what to do with it. We were all a little worried coz there were a lot of films lined up. There has not been a love story for a film that has set the box office on fire. I was anxious too, as it was a romantic film. But now, we have got a lot of courage to release a lot more films in Hindi, which can be love stories too."