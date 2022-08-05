Sita Ramam: Fans hail Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur's chemistry; Say 'gives classic love story feels'

The much anticipated and awaited Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna hit the theaters today. The film, which is set against the backdrop of a war love story, has been receiving a good responses from audiences. DQ will essay the role of Lieutenant Ramam, an army officer posted in the valley. The Salute star will be accompanied by Mrunal Thakur as his love interest in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from these two, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will also portray the crucial role of Afreen in the movie.

Sita Ramam follows the life of an orphan Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), who gets a letter from a girl named Sita. After a connection is formed, the lovebirds face a communication hurdle as the army officer gets posted in Kashmir. He writes a letter to his ladylove, but it fails to reach her. 2 decades go by, and after such a long time, Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) takes on the responsibility of finally delivering this letter to Sita.

Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, the project has been set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has handled the camera work for the flick.

A few moviegoers watched the film a few hours and shared their opinion on Sita Ramam and therefore, have taken to Twitter to say it all. Check out some of the tweets about Sita Ramam here: