Sita Ramam: Gautham Vasudev Menon to play the role of Major Selvan in Dulquer Salmaan's film

Ace filmmaker and actor Gautham Menon Vasudev, who has managed to prove his acting prowess, has been roped in to play a key role in Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Sita Ramam. The actor will play the role of Major Selvan in the film the makers shared a poster of Gautham to introduce his character and welcome him on board. He is seen flaunting an intense look, clad in an army uniform.

Sharing the poster of Gautam Memon on Twitter, the team welcomed him on the sets. The makers also released a new poster to introduce the character of 'Pelli Choopulu' by director Tharun Bhascker and actor Sumanth from the film. While Sumanth will be seen in the role of Brigadier Vishnu Sharma, Tharun is playing the role of Balaji.

Hanu Raghavapudi is directing this romantic drama against the backdrop of a war. The film follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunalini Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna will also be playing a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. The first look of her character was unveiled recently. The Pushpa actress will be seen as a heroic Kashmiri girl in her next venture.

Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, Vyjayanthi is presenting the flick. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj have been roped in to play secondary roles in the movie. PS Vinod is onboard the team as the cinematographer, while Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the background score and songs for the drama. Shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film is likely to hit the silver screens on the 5th of August this year.