Sita Ramam: Mammootty promotes son Dulquer Salmaan's film; Unveils Malayalam trailer

The recently released trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's love saga Sita Ramam has created a lot of hype among movie lovers and adding to the list, superstar Mammootty also praised the latest preview of the film. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Love, War and Everything In Between. The epic unfolds now ! Unveiling the Official Malayalam Trailer of #SitaRamam ! Best wishes to the Entire Team. Hitting Screens All Over the World On August 5 Kerala Theatrical Release Through @DQsWayfarerFilm."

If the trailer is any hint, Sita Ramam is going to be a heartbreaking love story of an army officer, Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur. After exchanging a few love letters, the lovebirds face an unexpected hurdle in their relationship as Ram is posted in Kashmir during the war. His last letter to Sita is unable to reach her and after almost 2 decades, Rashmika Mandanna's character Afreen is given the task of delivering this letter to Sita. As she is unable to find Sita, she chooses to find Ram and as it turns out, both of them prove very difficult to reach. Now, will Afreen succeed in her mission, and will Ram and Sita reunite, makes for the crux of the movie.

Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, PS Vinod is on board the team as cinematographer, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Vishal has rendered the tunes for Sita Ramam. This love tale is slated to release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on the 5th of August this year.

