Sita Ramam: Prabhas calls Rashmika Mandanna 'most wanted heroine'; Dulquer Salmaan shares update on Project K

As Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna's film Sita Ramam is gearing up for grand release, the makers hosted a pre-release event on Wednesday. Prabhas graced the event as a special guest and set the stage on fire. At the event, he spoke highly about the film, and complimented Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and director Hanu Raghavapudi. He called the Pushpa actress 'most wanted'.

He urged fans to watch Sita Ramam in theatres as he said, Some films are meant to be watched in theatres. I saw the trailer and visuals of Sita Ramam. The makers went to Russia and Kashmir to shoot the film. This is a film that should be watched in theatres. The budget which the producers spent and the scale is huge. For example, do we stop going to the temple because there's a pooja room at home? For people in the cinema, theatres are our temples. It's because of you. We should watch Sita Ramam in theatres. We have Rashmika, who's the most-wanted heroine. We have a huge star cast too. We should watch it in theatres.

Dulquer Salmaan thanked Prabhas for gracing the event and revealed some interesting details about Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. The Malayalam heartthrob added, "I know everybody is dying to know about Project K. I have a good fortune of just peeping into the sets of Project_K and I guarantee you it's going to change Indian cinema."

Sita Ramam deals with the gripping love story of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur, who are forced to part ways as the army officer is posted in Kashmir during the war. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the role of Afreen, the narrator of their love story.

