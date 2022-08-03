Sita Ramam: Prabhas looks cool in black tee & jeans as he attends pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan starrer
Prabhas keeps it comfy in casuals as he attends the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam as the chief guest.
Radhe Shyam star Prabhas exuded comfy vibes in a black T-Shirt and blue jeans as he attends the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam as the chief guest.
Also Read: Prabhas to attend the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan & Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam as Chief Guest
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!