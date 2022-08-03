Sita Ramam: Prabhas looks cool in black tee & jeans as he attends pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan starrer

Prabhas keeps it comfy in casuals as he attends the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam as the chief guest.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 03, 2022 08:35 PM IST  |  7.8K
Radhe Shyam star Prabhas exuded comfy vibes in a black T-Shirt and blue jeans as he attends the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam as the chief guest. 

prabhas_for_sita_ramam_1.jpeg

prabhas_for_sita_ramam_2.jpeg

prabhas_for_sita_ramam_3.jpeg

prabhas_for_sita_ramam_4.jpeg

