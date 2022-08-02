Sita Ramam promotions: Dulquer Salmaan nails a retro look in a checkered blazer & black denim; PICS
Dulquer Salmaan attended another promotional event for his romantic drama Sita Ramam and shared his look from the event on Instagram.
As is known to all, the promotions for the upcoming romantic entertainer Sita Ramam are on in full swing. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are leaving no stone unturned to create hype about their next. Recently, the Hey Sinamika star attended another promotional event for the Telugu drama. He looked as charming as ever in a checkered blazer paired with a black T-shirt and black blazer. The star even dropped his OOTD on Instagram.
Check out the pictures below:
For the unversed, DQ will essay the role of Lieutenant Ramam, an army officer posted in the valley. The Salute star will be accompanied by Mrunal Thakur as his love interest in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from these two, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will also portray the crucial role of Afreen in the movie.
