Sita Ramam promotions: Dulquer Salmaan nails a retro look in a checkered blazer & black denim; PICS

As is known to all, the promotions for the upcoming romantic entertainer Sita Ramam are on in full swing. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are leaving no stone unturned to create hype about their next. Recently, the Hey Sinamika star attended another promotional event for the Telugu drama. He looked as charming as ever in a checkered blazer paired with a black T-shirt and black blazer. The star even dropped his OOTD on Instagram.

Yesterday, Mrunal Thakur turned 30, and the Sita Ramam team celebrated her birthday on the flight. They sang "Happy Birthday" to the Jersey actress, and her reaction was simply adorable.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, DQ will essay the role of Lieutenant Ramam, an army officer posted in the valley. The Salute star will be accompanied by Mrunal Thakur as his love interest in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from these two, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will also portray the crucial role of Afreen in the movie.

Sita Ramam follows the life of an orphan Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), who gets a letter from a girl named Sita. After a connection is formed, the lovebirds face a communication hurdle as the army officer gets posted in Kashmir. He writes a letter to his ladylove, but it fails to reach her. 2 decades go by, and after such a long time, Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) takes on the responsibility of finally delivering this letter to Sita. However, she is unable to find either of them.

Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi , the project has been set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has handled the camera work for the flick.

Meanwhile, Sita Ramam will reach the theatres on 5th August this year.

