Sita Ramam success meet: Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper in all black; Mrunal Thakur redefines beauty in lehenga

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's period romantic film Sita Ramam is creating rage at the box office with blockbuster response and numbers. The classic love story has turned out to be a huge blockbuster and it has grossed a solid Rs. 33 crores worldwide just in 5 days. Now, the team along with Dulquer and Mrunal gathered for a success meet in Hyderabad and looked stunning together. We can't get over Ram and Sita's chemistry.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur stole the spotlight with their stylish appearances at the Sita Ramam success meet. While the Malayalam heartthrob looked dapper in an all-black formal outfit, Mrunal defined beauty and elegance in a printed floral lehenga. Dulquer wore a formal black shirt with matching trousers for the event.

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in full sleeves floral blouse with a lehenga and accessories with a statement neckpiece. Such goals on how to rock ethnic look perfectly well.

Ecstatic by the audiences' response, the Hey Sinamika star has penned a note on social media, thanking all for the love given to the project. Mrunal Thakur also penned a similar note on Instagram, stating that she is overwhelmed. The team of love saga Sita Ramam including Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and director Hanu Raghavapudi got teary-eyed after watching the film with the fans in Hyderabad.

Moviebuffs have hailed the film and the chemistry of Dulquer and Mrunal. Many have called Sita Ramam as a 'classic love story'.Netizens have also praised Rashmika’s acting chops, and her performance was sure a treat to watch.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam follows a love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur who is making her debut in the South. Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth Akkineni play a very significant role. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has handled the camera work for the flick.