Sita Ramam: Sumanth to play Brigadier Vishnu Sharma in Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal and Rashmika Mandanna's film

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna & Mrunal Thakur's upcoming romantic film Sita Ramam is one of the most anticipated films in the South. Today, the makers announced a new addition actor Sumanth to the cast along with the first look poster. He is introduced as 'Brigadier Vishnu Sharma' and looks classy and intense.

Introducing Sumanth with the first look, the makers wrote, "Unveiling the first look of our very own @iSumanth as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma from #SitaRamam."

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna will also be playing a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. Sita Ramam is the Hey Sinamika actor’s second Tollywood film after the 2018 biopic, Mahanti, which was a blockbuster hit.

Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will also essay secondary roles in Sita Ramam. The film will feature camerawork by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the music.

PS Vinod is the cinematographer for the film shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.