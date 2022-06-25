Sita Ramam Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur give a glimpse of their coincidental love tale

</div> </a></div><div class="col-sm-6 col-lg-3 p-2"><a href='/entertainment/south/rashmika-mandanna-brings-colours-her-work-look-orange-co-ord-set-she-gets-papped-mumbai-pics-1150179' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_lhs", "/entertainment/south/rashmika-mandanna-brings-colours-her-work-look-orange-co-ord-set-she-gets-papped-mumbai-pics-1150179", "2");'title='Rashmika Mandanna brings colours to her work look in an orange co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai; PICS'> <div class='pb-1'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/_rashmika_mandanna_orange_co-ord.jpg?itok=8LoRBdHQ&width=200&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/_rashmika_mandanna_orange_co-ord.jpg?itok=8LoRBdHQ&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="280" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/_rashmika_mandanna_orange_co-ord.jpg?itok=8LoRBdHQ" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Rashmika Mandanna brings colours to her work look in an orange co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai; PICS" alt="Rashmika Mandanna brings colours to her work look in an orange co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai; PICS"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10'>Rashmika Mandanna brings colours to her work look in an orange co-ord set as she gets papped in Mumbai; PICS</div> </div> </a></div><div class="col-sm-6 col-lg-3 p-2"><a href='/entertainment/south/vikrant-rona-kichcha-sudeep-akhil-akkineni-look-handsome-they-promote-hyderabad-rgv-pics-1150138' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_lhs", "/entertainment/south/vikrant-rona-kichcha-sudeep-akhil-akkineni-look-handsome-they-promote-hyderabad-rgv-pics-1150138", "3");'title='Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep, Akhil Akkineni look suave as they promote in Hyderabad with Ram Gopal Varma; PICS'> <div class='pb-1'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/kichcha_sudeep_vikrant_rona_promotions.jpg?itok=3lI83NTX&width=200&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/kichcha_sudeep_vikrant_rona_promotions.jpg?itok=3lI83NTX&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="280" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/kichcha_sudeep_vikrant_rona_promotions.jpg?itok=3lI83NTX" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep, Akhil Akkineni look suave as they promote in Hyderabad with Ram Gopal Varma; PICS" alt="Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep, Akhil Akkineni look suave as they promote in Hyderabad with Ram Gopal Varma; PICS"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10'>Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep, Akhil Akkineni look suave as they promote in Hyderabad with Ram Gopal Varma; PICS</div> </div> </a></div><div class="col-sm-6 col-lg-3 p-2"><a href='/entertainment/south/pics-prithviraj-sukumaran-looks-smart-semi-formals-he-arrives-hyderabad-kaduva-promotions-1150102' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_lhs", "/entertainment/south/pics-prithviraj-sukumaran-looks-smart-semi-formals-he-arrives-hyderabad-kaduva-promotions-1150102", "4");'title='PICS: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks smart in semi-formals as he arrives in Hyderabad for Kaduva promotions'> <div class='pb-1'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/prithviraj_sukumaran_kaduva_promotions_1.jpg?itok=hwFBOhZT&width=200&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/prithviraj_sukumaran_kaduva_promotions_1.jpg?itok=hwFBOhZT&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="280" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/prithviraj_sukumaran_kaduva_promotions_1.jpg?itok=hwFBOhZT" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="PICS: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks smart in semi-formals as he arrives in Hyderabad for Kaduva promotions" alt="PICS: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks smart in semi-formals as he arrives in Hyderabad for Kaduva promotions"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10'>PICS: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks smart in semi-formals as he arrives in Hyderabad for Kaduva promotions</div> </div> </a></div></div> </div> </section><div id="comments" class="tag-credits"><div class="article_credits">Credits: <a href="javascript:;" title="Twitter" onmousedown="toggleDiv('sources');">Twitter</a></div><ul class="links inline"><li class="tags"><a href="/entertainment/south" onclick="callGAEvent('pv_article', 'tag', '1150212 : South', '-');" title="South">South</a> </li></ul></div> <br style="clear: both" /> <section class="bg-grey d-in-b p-3 mt-1 mb-3"> For latest <a class="cp" title="Bollywood" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com">Bollywood</a> <a class="cp" title="News" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/category/entertainment/news">news</a> , <a class="cp" title="Pinkvilla Telugu" target="_blank" href="https://telugu.pinkvilla.com">Telugu news</a>, entertainment exclusive, gossip and <a class="cp" title="Movie Reviews" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/movie-review">movie reviews</a> follow <a class="cp" title="Pinkvilla" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/style-icons">Pinkvilla</a> website and <a class="cp" target="_blank" title="Pinkvilla Youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJZQddO3XTCdcLjN019FjA?sub_confirmation=1">YouTube</a> channel with all social platforms like <a class="cp" target="_blank" title="Pinkvilla Twitter" href="https://twitter.com/pinkvilla">Twitter</a>, <a class="cp" target="_blank" title="Pinkvilla Facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/pinkvillamedia">Facebook</a>, <a class="cp" target="_blank" title="Pinkvilla Instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/pinkvilla/?hl=en">Instagram</a>. </section> <section class="article-comment p-3"> <div class="fw-500 f18 mb-4 comment-user-name">Top Comments</div> <div id="no-comment" class="fw-500 f15 mb-4 ">There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!</div> <div class="col-lg-12 col-12"> <div id="comments-list" class="ar-articles-list"> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-12 col-12 add-comment"> <div id="article_reply_area" class="row p-0 mt-2"> <div class="col-1 ml-2 mw-50"> <img class="w-39px h-39px br-50 user-profile-pic user-picture-login mt-2" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/user-no-image.jpg?format=webp&width=32" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/user-no-image.jpg?format=webp&width=32"> </div> <div class="col-10 mt-2 write_article_comment"> <input type="hidden" id="article_comment_nodeid" value="1150212" /> <input id="article_comment" placeholder="Write a comment..." class="f14 w-100 border-0 comment-input mb-2 comment-user-name" placeholder="Write a comment..." cols="30" rows="1" style="height: auto;"> </div> <div class="col-1 mt-1"> <a id ="add-coment-btn" href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="addComment('1150212');callGAEvent('pv_article', 'comment', '-', '1');" class="icon-post-comment w-30px h-30px cursor_p mt-2 d-block float-right"></a> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <div id="scroll-next-article"></div> </div> <div class="col-lg-3 article-leftsidebar"> <main class="openAppPopupAd openAppPopupAdDesktop" style="font-family: Arial !important; font-size: 10px !important; font-weight: 500 !important;">Remove Ad X</main> <div class="sideads"> <span>Advertisement</span> <div id='Sidebar1'></div> </div> <div class="bg-grey br20"> <div class="fb f20 p-3 my10 mx20 text-center">You May Like This</div> <div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/r-madhavan-trolled-baseless-statement-isros-mars-mission-rocketry-nambi-effect-promotions-1150036' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/r-madhavan-trolled-baseless-statement-isros-mars-mission-rocketry-nambi-effect-promotions-1150036", "1");'title='R Madhavan trolled for baseless statement on ISRO's Mars Mission at Rocketry: The Nambi Effect promotions'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/madhavan_isro_controversy.jpg?itok=c-O9fNma&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/madhavan_isro_controversy.jpg?itok=c-O9fNma&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/madhavan_isro_controversy.jpg?itok=c-O9fNma" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="R Madhavan trolled for baseless statement on ISRO's Mars Mission at Rocketry: The Nambi Effect promotions" alt="R Madhavan trolled for baseless statement on ISRO's Mars Mission at Rocketry: The Nambi Effect promotions"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>R Madhavan trolled for baseless statement on ISRO's Mars Mission at Rocketry: The Nambi Effect promotions</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/thiruchitrambalam-dhanush-anirudh-ravichander-bring-back-magic-first-single-thai-kelavi-watch-1149697' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/thiruchitrambalam-dhanush-anirudh-ravichander-bring-back-magic-first-single-thai-kelavi-watch-1149697", "2");'title='Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush & Anirudh Ravichander bring back the magic with first single Thai Kelavi; WATCH'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/dhanush_thiruchitrambalam_song_1.jpg?itok=hb36IRnY&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/dhanush_thiruchitrambalam_song_1.jpg?itok=hb36IRnY&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/dhanush_thiruchitrambalam_song_1.jpg?itok=hb36IRnY" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush & Anirudh Ravichander bring back the magic with first single Thai Kelavi; WATCH" alt="Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush & Anirudh Ravichander bring back the magic with first single Thai Kelavi; WATCH"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush & Anirudh Ravichander bring back the magic with first single Thai Kelavi; WATCH</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/suriya-jyothika-join-cast-sai-pallavis-next-gargi-deets-inside-1149587' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/suriya-jyothika-join-cast-sai-pallavis-next-gargi-deets-inside-1149587", "3");'title='Suriya & Jyotika join the cast of Sai Pallavi's next Gargi; Deets inside'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/sai_pallavi_gargi_suriya_presents.jpg?itok=nef-P-1z&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/sai_pallavi_gargi_suriya_presents.jpg?itok=nef-P-1z&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/sai_pallavi_gargi_suriya_presents.jpg?itok=nef-P-1z" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Suriya & Jyotika join the cast of Sai Pallavi's next Gargi; Deets inside" alt="Suriya & Jyotika join the cast of Sai Pallavi's next Gargi; Deets inside"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Suriya & Jyotika join the cast of Sai Pallavi's next Gargi; Deets inside</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/nandamuri-balakrishna-tests-positive-covid-19-no-symptoms-fans-wish-his-speedy-recovery-1149566' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/nandamuri-balakrishna-tests-positive-covid-19-no-symptoms-fans-wish-his-speedy-recovery-1149566", "4");'title='Nandamuri Balakrishna tests positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms; Fans wish for his 'speedy recovery''> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/balakrishna_covid_19_positive_1.jpg?itok=JtI78OnR&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/balakrishna_covid_19_positive_1.jpg?itok=JtI78OnR&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/balakrishna_covid_19_positive_1.jpg?itok=JtI78OnR" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Nandamuri Balakrishna tests positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms; Fans wish for his 'speedy recovery'" alt="Nandamuri Balakrishna tests positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms; Fans wish for his 'speedy recovery'"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Nandamuri Balakrishna tests positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms; Fans wish for his 'speedy recovery'</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/naga-chaitanyas-thank-you-vikram-k-kumar-postponed-gets-new-release-date-1149525' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/naga-chaitanyas-thank-you-vikram-k-kumar-postponed-gets-new-release-date-1149525", "5");'title='Naga Chaitanya's Thank You with Vikram K Kumar postponed; Gets a NEW release date'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/naga_chaitanya_thank_you_postponed_0.jpg?itok=8u6d2kaH&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/naga_chaitanya_thank_you_postponed_0.jpg?itok=8u6d2kaH&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/naga_chaitanya_thank_you_postponed_0.jpg?itok=8u6d2kaH" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Naga Chaitanya's Thank You with Vikram K Kumar postponed; Gets a NEW release date" alt="Naga Chaitanya's Thank You with Vikram K Kumar postponed; Gets a NEW release date"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Naga Chaitanya's Thank You with Vikram K Kumar postponed; Gets a NEW release date</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/samantha-kajal-aggarwal-5-times-divas-showed-us-how-indulge-print-play-1149518' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/samantha-kajal-aggarwal-5-times-divas-showed-us-how-indulge-print-play-1149518", "6");'title='Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 times divas showed us how to indulge in print play'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/samantha_kajal_aggarwal_print_outfits.jpg?itok=fI1EdL7i&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/samantha_kajal_aggarwal_print_outfits.jpg?itok=fI1EdL7i&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/samantha_kajal_aggarwal_print_outfits.jpg?itok=fI1EdL7i" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 times divas showed us how to indulge in print play" alt="Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 times divas showed us how to indulge in print play"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 times divas showed us how to indulge in print play</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/premam-kaathu-vaakula-rendu-kadhal-5-must-watch-rom-com-south-you-should-not-miss-1149516' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/premam-kaathu-vaakula-rendu-kadhal-5-must-watch-rom-com-south-you-should-not-miss-1149516", "7");'title='Premam to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: 5 must-watch rom-coms from the South that you should not miss'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/rom_com_movies.jpeg?itok=qKAocrMq&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/rom_com_movies.jpeg?itok=qKAocrMq&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/rom_com_movies.jpeg?itok=qKAocrMq" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Premam to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: 5 must-watch rom-coms from the South that you should not miss" alt="Premam to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: 5 must-watch rom-coms from the South that you should not miss"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Premam to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: 5 must-watch rom-coms from the South that you should not miss</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/nithiin-krithi-shetty-starrer-macherla-niyojakavargam-shoot-wraps-release-august-12-1149504' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/nithiin-krithi-shetty-starrer-macherla-niyojakavargam-shoot-wraps-release-august-12-1149504", "8");'title='Nithiin & Krithi Shetty starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam shoot wraps up; To release on August 12'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/nithiin_macherla_niyojakavargam_wrap_up_1.jpg?itok=rPiO03a3&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/nithiin_macherla_niyojakavargam_wrap_up_1.jpg?itok=rPiO03a3&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/nithiin_macherla_niyojakavargam_wrap_up_1.jpg?itok=rPiO03a3" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Nithiin & Krithi Shetty starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam shoot wraps up; To release on August 12" alt="Nithiin & Krithi Shetty starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam shoot wraps up; To release on August 12"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Nithiin & Krithi Shetty starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam shoot wraps up; To release on August 12</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/pawan-kalyan-sai-dharam-tejs-multistarrer-film-launches-today-regular-shoot-begin-soon-reports-1149478' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/pawan-kalyan-sai-dharam-tejs-multistarrer-film-launches-today-regular-shoot-begin-soon-reports-1149478", "9");'title='Pawan Kalyan & Sai Dharam Tej's multistarrer film launches today, regular shoot to begin soon: Reports'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/pawan_kalyan_sai_dharam_tej_movie.jpg?itok=1lkUahgJ&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/pawan_kalyan_sai_dharam_tej_movie.jpg?itok=1lkUahgJ&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/pawan_kalyan_sai_dharam_tej_movie.jpg?itok=1lkUahgJ" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Pawan Kalyan & Sai Dharam Tej's multistarrer film launches today, regular shoot to begin soon: Reports" alt="Pawan Kalyan & Sai Dharam Tej's multistarrer film launches today, regular shoot to begin soon: Reports"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Pawan Kalyan & Sai Dharam Tej's multistarrer film launches today, regular shoot to begin soon: Reports</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/vignesh-shivan-clicks-nayanthara-she-clicks-him-their-thailand-honeymoon-fans-scream-couple-goals-1149421' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/vignesh-shivan-clicks-nayanthara-she-clicks-him-their-thailand-honeymoon-fans-scream-couple-goals-1149421", "10");'title='Vignesh Shivan clicks Nayanthara & she clicks him on their Thailand honeymoon; Fans scream 'Couple goals''> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/nayanthara_vignesh_shivan_honeymoon_1.jpg?itok=jYF9zBLT&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/nayanthara_vignesh_shivan_honeymoon_1.jpg?itok=jYF9zBLT&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/nayanthara_vignesh_shivan_honeymoon_1.jpg?itok=jYF9zBLT" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Vignesh Shivan clicks Nayanthara & she clicks him on their Thailand honeymoon; Fans scream 'Couple goals'" alt="Vignesh Shivan clicks Nayanthara & she clicks him on their Thailand honeymoon; Fans scream 'Couple goals'"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Vignesh Shivan clicks Nayanthara & she clicks him on their Thailand honeymoon; Fans scream 'Couple goals'</div> </div> </a></div><div class="side-article"><a href='/entertainment/south/singer-manjari-gets-married-her-childhood-friend-jerin-close-knit-ceremony-see-their-photo-1149395' onclick='callGAEvent("pv_article", "you_may_also_like_rhs", "/entertainment/south/singer-manjari-gets-married-her-childhood-friend-jerin-close-knit-ceremony-see-their-photo-1149395", "11");'title='Singer Manjari gets married to her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony; See their PHOTO'> <div class='article-image'> <picture> <source media="(min-width:700px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/singer_manjari_marries_childhood_friend_.jpg?itok=q3zPsqN0&width=268&format=webp&t=pv"> <source media="(min-width:400px)" srcset="https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/home-page/public/singer_manjari_marries_childhood_friend_.jpg?itok=q3zPsqN0&width=280&format=webp&t=pv"> <img width="270" height="210" class="lazy br12 w100" data-src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-page/public/singer_manjari_marries_childhood_friend_.jpg?itok=q3zPsqN0" src="https://www.pinkvilla.com/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/placeholder-270x200.png?v=ASXNN" title="Singer Manjari gets married to her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony; See their PHOTO" alt="Singer Manjari gets married to her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony; See their PHOTO"> </picture> <div class='f16 my10 likeArticleTitle'>Singer Manjari gets married to her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony; See their PHOTO</div> </div> </a></div> </div> <main class="openAppPopupAd openAppPopupAdDesktop" style="font-family: Arial !important; font-size: 10px !important; font-weight: 500 !important;">Remove Ad X</main> <div class="sideads"> <span>Advertisement</span> <div id='Sidebar2'></div> </div> <main class="openAppPopupAd hide-mobile" style="font-family: Arial !important; font-size: 10px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; right: -1px;">Remove Ad X</main> <div class="sideads hide-mobile"> <span>Advertisement</span> <div id='Sidebar3'></div> </div> <main class="openAppPopupAd hide-mobile" style="font-family: Arial !important; font-size: 10px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; right: -1px;">Remove Ad X</main> <div class="sideads hide-mobile"> <span>Advertisement</span> <div id='Sidebar4'></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="stickyAd hide-desktop"> <span class="stickyAdCloseBtn icon icon-cross" id="bottomStickyAdCloseBtn"></span> <div id="bottom-sticky-ad"></div> </div> <div id="taboola-below-category-thumbnails"></div> <script> var __ararticleType = 'entertainment'; var __arpaidArticle = ''; var __apesterCode = '0'; (() => { var __arreplynodeId = null; var nodeId = '1150212'; var __prarticle1Scroll = false; document.addEventListener('scroll', function(e) { if (__prarticle1Scroll === false && __arpaidArticle !== '1') { __prarticle1Scroll = true; getOnScrollArticles(nodeId); } }); })(); function getOnScrollArticles(nodeId) { let articleContainer = pvutils.getDomElementById('scroll-next-article'); let data = { nodeId: nodeId } //pvutils.makeApiCall(data, 'GET', '/feed/latestscroll.php?nodeId=' + nodeId + '&5') pvutils.makeApiCall(data, 'GET', '/feed/latestscroll.php') .then((response) => { let showedNodes = 0; for (let i = 0; i < response.length; i++) { if(showedNodes==3) break; let node = response[i]; //console.log(nodeId +'=='+ node.nid ); if( nodeId == node.nid ) continue; showedNodes += 1; let authorUrl = '/author/' + node.name.replace(' ', '-'); let imageSrc = node.imageSrc.replace('edit.pinkvilla.com', 'www.pinkvilla.com'); let description = node.description.replaceAll('edit.pinkvilla.com', 'www.pinkvilla.com'); description = description.replaceAll('http://www.pinkvilla.com', 'https://www.pinkvilla.com'); description = description.replaceAll('https://www.pinkvilla.com/feed/files', 'https://www.pinkvilla.com/files'); let section = pvutils.createElement('section', 'scrollArticle-'+i, 'col-12 bg-white my20 scroll_next_article'); if(node.changed > node.created){ var article_date = node.changed; var dataStatus = "Updated on"; } else { var article_date = node.created; var dataStatus = "Published on"; } let titleA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', 'cb', node.url, ''), title = pvutils.createElement('h1', '', 'article-title fb mt-2 px10', node.title), topRow = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'fb summary article-summary p-2', 'by '), contentRow = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'row'), content = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'col-12 article-content'), imageA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', 'cb', node.url, ''), image = pvutils.createElement('img', '', 'br20 p-2', imageSrc), imageCaption = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'caption px15 mb-2', node.image_caption), creatorA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', 'cp', authorUrl, ''), creator = pvutils.createElement('span', '', '', node.name), //createdAt = pvutils.createElement('span', '', '', ' | ' + pvutils.timeSince(node.created) + ' | '), createdAt = pvutils.createElement('span', '', '', ' | ' + dataStatus +' '+ getArticleDateTime(article_date) +' '+ getTimeAMPMFormat(article_date) + ' IST | '), viewsIcon = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'icon icon-view h15px'), shareIcons = getShareButtons(node,i); image.setAttribute('alt', node.title); image.setAttribute('title', node.title); content.innerHTML = description; views = pvutils.createElement('span', '', '', pvutils.getFormatedNumber(node.views)); contentRow.appendChild(content); creatorA.appendChild(creator); titleA.appendChild(title); imageA.appendChild(image); topRow = pvutils.appendMultiple(topRow, [creatorA, createdAt, viewsIcon, views]); section = pvutils.appendMultiple(section, [titleA, topRow, shareIcons, imageA, imageCaption, contentRow]); let device = pvutils.getUserDevice(); if (i > 0 && device === 'mobile') { let readStoryButton = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'read_full_story_button '), btn = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'btn br20 cw', 'Read Complete Story'); readStoryButton.appendChild(btn); section.classList.add('scroll_next_article_folded'); section.appendChild(readStoryButton); readStoryButton.addEventListener('click', () => { pvutils.loadScript('//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js'); pvutils.loadScript('//www.instagram.com/embed.js'); readStoryButton.remove(); section.classList.remove('scroll_next_article_folded'); }) } pvutils.addAttributes(section, { 'data-articletitle': node.title, 'data-articleurl': node.url, 'data-articlenumber': i + 2 }); if( ( i == 0 || i == 1 ) && device === 'mobile' ){ let newadcode = pvutils.createElement('div','','mobileads hide-desktop'); adclosebtn = pvutils.createElement('main','','openAppPopupAd hide-desktop','Remove Ad X'); pvutils.addAttributes(adclosebtn, { 'style': 'top: -10px;' }); adtitle = pvutils.createElement('span','','f14','Advertisement'); if( i == 0 ){ adsection = pvutils.createElement('div','BelowArticle1',''); } if( i == 1 ){ adsection = pvutils.createElement('div','BelowArticle2',''); } newadcode = pvutils.appendMultiple(newadcode, [adtitle, adsection]); articleContainer.appendChild(newadcode); } let hrsep = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'my20 position-relative text-center'), hrline = pvutils.createElement('hr', '', 'w90P'), t = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'abs-text', 'next story'); hrsep = pvutils.appendMultiple(hrsep, [hrline, t]); articleContainer.appendChild(hrsep); let articleComment = articleCommentAction(node.nid, i); section.appendChild(articleComment); articleContainer.appendChild(section); } setTimeout(() => { window.instgrm.Embeds.process() }, 3000); }) } function getShareButtons(node,cnt) { cnt = cnt + 2; let fburl = `//www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=${node.url}?utm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Darticletop%26utm_content%3Dweb`, twurl = `//twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=${node.url}?utm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Darticletop%26utm_content%3Dweb&text=${node.title}’&via=pinkvilla`, waurl = `https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=${node.title} ${node.url}?utm_source%3Dwhatsapp%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Darticletop%26utm_content%3Dweb%20%0a%0aUse%20Pinkvilla%20APP%20to%20get%20latest%20Entertainment%20updates.%0aDownload%20now:%20https://pinkvilla.onelink.me/rOrx/app`; rdurl = `https://reddit.com/submit?title=${node.title}&url=${node.url}&utm_source=reddit&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=articletop&utm_content=web`; scurl = `https://snapchat.com/scan?attachmentUrl=${node.url}?utm_source%3Dsnapchat%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Darticletop%26utm_content%3Dweb%26snapchat=1`; commenturl = `javascript:void(0);`; let row = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'social-share my10 ml-2'), fbA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', '', fburl, ''), twA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', '', twurl, ''), waA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', '', waurl, ''), rdA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', '', rdurl, ''), scA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', '', scurl, ''), commentA = pvutils.createElement('a', '', '', commenturl, ''), fbI = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'icon icon-fb icon-28 mr-3'), twI = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'icon icon-tweet icon-28 mr-3'), waI = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'icon icon-whatsapp icon-28 mr-3'), rdI = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'icon icon-reddit icon-28 mr-3'), scI = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'icon icon-snapchat icon-28 mr-3'), commentI = pvutils.createElement('span', '', 'icon icon-comment-dots icon-28 mr-3'); pvutils.addAttributes(row, { 'data-articleTitle': `${node.title.substring(0,45)+'...'}`, 'data-articleUrl': `${node.url}`, 'data-articleCount': (cnt - 1) }); pvutils.addAttributes(fbA, { 'title': 'Share on Facebook', 'rel': 'noreferrer', 'target': '_new' }); pvutils.addAttributes(twA, { 'title': 'Share on Twitter', 'rel': 'noreferrer', 'target': '_new' }); pvutils.addAttributes(waA, { 'title': 'Share on Whatsapp', 'rel': 'noreferrer', 'target': '_new' }); pvutils.addAttributes(rdA, { 'title': 'Share on Reddit', 'rel': 'noreferrer', 'target': '_new' }); pvutils.addAttributes(scA, { 'title': 'Share on Snapchat', 'rel': 'noreferrer', 'target': '_new' }); pvutils.addAttributes(commentA, { 'title': 'Add a comment', 'rel': 'noreferrer', 'target': '_new' }); fbA.addEventListener('click', () => { callGAEvent('pv_article', 'share', 'fb', cnt); }); twA.addEventListener('click', () => { callGAEvent('pv_article', 'share', 'twitter', cnt); }); waA.addEventListener('click', () => { callGAEvent('pv_article', 'share', 'whatsapp', cnt); }); rdA.addEventListener('click', () => { callGAEvent('pv_article', 'share', 'reddit', cnt); }); scA.addEventListener('click', () => { callGAEvent('pv_article', 'share', 'snapchat', cnt); }); commentA.addEventListener('click', () => { scrollToDiv(cnt - 1); callGAEvent('pv_article', 'share', 'comment', cnt); }); fbA.appendChild(fbI); twA.appendChild(twI); waA.appendChild(waI); rdA.appendChild(rdI); scA.appendChild(scI); commentA.appendChild(commentI); let device = pvutils.getUserDevice(); if ( device === 'mobile' ) { if( cnt == 3 || cnt == 4 ){ row = pvutils.appendMultiple(row, [waA, fbA, twA, rdA, scA]); } else { row = pvutils.appendMultiple(row, [waA, fbA, twA, rdA, scA, commentA]); } } else { row = pvutils.appendMultiple(row, [waA, fbA, twA, rdA, scA, commentA]); } return row; } function openSmallWindow() { var posTop = window.screen.height / 2 - (218); var posLeft = window.screen.width / 2 - (313); window.open(this.href, 'sharer', 'toolbar=0,status=0,width=626,height=256,top=' + posTop + ',left=' + posLeft); return false; } function articleCommentAction(nid, cnt) { var usertext = 'User Avatar'; let section = pvutils.createElement('section', 'comments-'+cnt, 'comments article-content bt1'), text = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'fb f20 p-3', 'Comments'), articleReplyArea = pvutils.createElement('div', 'article_reply_area', 'row'), commentsArea = pvutils.createElement('div', 'article_comments_' + nid, ''), imageContent = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'col-1 mw-30 my10'), image = pvutils.createElement('img', '', 'w-30px h-30px br-50', 'https://www.pinkvilla.com/imageresize/user-no-image.jpg?format=webp&width=32'), commentArea = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'col-9 p-2'), commentText = pvutils.createElement('input', '', 'f14 w-100 border-0 h-36'), commentActionArea = pvutils.createElement('div', '', 'col-1'), commentAction = pvutils.createElement('a', '', 'icon-post-comment cursor_p position-absolute w-30px h-30px my10', '', ''); image.setAttribute('alt', usertext); image.setAttribute('title', usertext); image.setAttribute('width', '30'); image.setAttribute('height', '30'); commentActionArea.appendChild(commentAction); commentArea.appendChild(commentText); imageContent.appendChild(image); commentAction.addEventListener('click', () => { handleAddComment(commentText, nid); callGAEvent('pv_article', 'comment', '-', '-'); }); commentText.setAttribute('type', 'text'); commentText.setAttribute('placeholder', 'Add a comment'); articleReplyArea = pvutils.appendMultiple(articleReplyArea, [imageContent, commentArea, commentActionArea]); section = pvutils.appendMultiple(section, [text, articleReplyArea, commentsArea]); return section; } function handleAddComment(textbox, nodeId) { addComment(nodeId, textbox); } function getArticleDateTime(date) { let d = new Date(date * 1000); const monthNames = ["Jan", "Feb", "Mar", "Apr", "May", "Jun", "Jul", "Aug", "Sep", "Oct", "Nov", "Dec" ]; var day = d.getDate(); if (day < 10) { day = '0' + day; } var month = monthNames[d.getMonth()]; var year = d.getFullYear(); let finalDate = month + ' ' + day + ', ' + year; return finalDate; } function getTimeAMPMFormat(time) { let date = new Date(time * 1000); let hours = date.getHours(); let minutes = date.getMinutes(); const ampm = hours >= 12 ? 'PM' : 'AM'; hours = hours % 12; hours = hours ? hours : 12; // the hour '0' should be '12' hours = hours < 10 ? '0' + hours : hours; // appending zero in the start if hours less than 10 minutes = minutes < 10 ? '0' + minutes : minutes; return hours + ':' + minutes + ' ' + ampm; } </script> <script> var options = ['News','Exclusives','Interviews','Reviews','Nostalgia','South','Hollywood','Style','Music','TV Series']; var __ararticleCategory = 'Entertainment'; var __ararticleSubCategory = 'South'; if(__ararticleSubCategory == 'South'){ var __groupName = '/South'; } else if(__ararticleSubCategory == 'Hollywood' ){ var __groupName = '/Hollywood'; } else if(__ararticleCategory == 'Entertainment' ){ var __groupName = '/Bollywood/South'; } else if (__ararticleCategory == 'Korean' ){ var __groupName = '/Korean/South'; } else{ var __groupName = '/South'; } if (options.indexOf(__ararticleSubCategory)!= -1) { var __boolContentGroup = '1'; } </script> <style> .stickyAdCloseBtn{ position: absolute; top: -28px; right: 0px; background-color: #F5F5F5; border-top-left-radius: 5px; border-top-right-radius: 5px; width: 30px; height: 30px; float: right; z-index: 9999; background-position: center center; } .stickyAd { width: 100%; height: auto; background: #F5F5F5; position: fixed; z-index: 2028; bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; left: 0px; right: 0px; text-align: center; } #bottom-sticky-ad{ width: 320px; height: 52px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; } #imgpreloader{ z-index: 0; } </style> <script> document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { let bottomStickyAdCloseBtn = document.getElementById("bottomStickyAdCloseBtn"); if (bottomStickyAdCloseBtn) { bottomStickyAdCloseBtn.addEventListener("click", function() { let stickyAd = document.getElementsByClassName("stickyAd")[0]; if (stickyAd) { stickyAd.style.display = 'none'; } let bottomStickySocialShare = document.getElementById("bottom-sticky-social-share"); if (bottomStickySocialShare) { bottomStickySocialShare.style.bottom = "0"; } }); } }); function scrollToDiv(articlecnt=false){ if( articlecnt == false ){ var articleCount = document.getElementById("getShareData").getAttribute('data-articleCount'); } else { var articleCount = articlecnt; } if( articleCount == 0 ){ let commentElement = document.getElementById("comments"); if (commentElement) { window.scroll({ behavior: 'smooth', left: 0, top: commentElement.offsetTop }); } } else { articleCount = articleCount - 1; let commentElement = document.getElementById("comments-"+articleCount); if (commentElement) { window.scroll({ behavior: 'smooth', left: 0, top: commentElement.offsetTop - 80 }); } } } function scrollToNextArticle(){ var articleCount = document.getElementById("getShareData").getAttribute('data-articleCount'); if( articleCount == '0' ){ document.getElementById("scroll-next-article").scrollIntoView({ behavior: 'smooth' }); } else if( articleCount == '3' ){ document.getElementById("scroll-next-article").scrollIntoView({ behavior: 'smooth' }); } else { articleCount = articleCount - 1; document.getElementById("scrollArticle-"+articleCount).scrollIntoView({ behavior: 'smooth' }); } } function desktopSocialShareHideShow( socialShare, articleBody, getDataAttribute ){ const topMenu = document.getElementsByClassName('navbar navbar-light')[0]; const childMenu = document.getElementsByClassName('child-menu')[0]; const topStickySocialShare = document.getElementById("top-sticky-social-share"); if( socialShare < window.pageYOffset && window.pageYOffset < articleBody ){ document.getElementById("shareArticleTitle").innerHTML = getDataAttribute.getAttribute('data-articleTitle'); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleTitle', getDataAttribute.getAttribute('data-articleTitle')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleUrl', getDataAttribute.getAttribute('data-articleUrl')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleCount', getDataAttribute.getAttribute('data-articleCount')); topMenu.style.transform = 'scale(0)'; window.setTimeout(function(){ topMenu.style.display = 'none'; },50); if(childMenu!=undefined){ childMenu.style.transform = 'scale(0)'; window.setTimeout(function(){ childMenu.style.display = 'none'; },50); } topStickySocialShare.style.display = 'block'; window.setTimeout(function(){ topStickySocialShare.style.opacity = 1; topStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(1)'; },0); } else if( socialShare > window.pageYOffset ){ topMenu.style.display = 'flex'; window.setTimeout(function(){ topMenu.style.opacity = 1; topMenu.style.transform = 'scale(1)'; },0); if(childMenu!=undefined){ childMenu.style.display = 'flex'; window.setTimeout(function(){ childMenu.style.opacity = 1; childMenu.style.transform = 'scale(1)'; },0); } topStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(0)'; window.setTimeout(function(){ topStickySocialShare.style.display = 'none'; },50); } return true; } document.addEventListener('scroll', function() { // For Mobile if ( window.innerWidth < 520 ) { // For main article var mainArticle = document.getElementById("article-main-article"); var mainArticleSocialShare = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[0]; const bottomStickySocialShare = document.getElementById("bottom-sticky-social-share"); if( mainArticleSocialShare.offsetTop > window.pageYOffset ){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(0)'; window.setTimeout(function(){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.display = 'none'; },50); } // For scroll Articles if( window.pageYOffset > mainArticle.offsetHeight ){ var scrollArticle0 = document.getElementById("scrollArticle-0"); var scrollArticle1 = document.getElementById("scrollArticle-1"); var scrollArticle2 = document.getElementById("scrollArticle-2"); var scrollSocialShare1 = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[1]; var scrollSocialShare2 = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[2]; var scrollSocialShare3 = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[3]; var scrollArticleBody0 = mainArticle.offsetHeight + scrollArticle0.offsetHeight + 220; var scrollArticleBody1 = scrollArticleBody0 + scrollArticle1.offsetHeight; var scrollArticleBody2 = scrollArticleBody1 + scrollArticle2.offsetHeight; if( window.pageYOffset > mainArticle.offsetHeight ){ if( scrollSocialShare1.offsetTop < window.pageYOffset && window.pageYOffset < scrollArticleBody0 ){ document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleTitle', scrollSocialShare1.getAttribute('data-articleTitle')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleUrl', scrollSocialShare1.getAttribute('data-articleUrl')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleCount', scrollSocialShare1.getAttribute('data-articleCount')); bottomStickySocialShare.style.display = 'block'; window.setTimeout(function(){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.opacity = 1; bottomStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(1)'; },0); } } if( window.pageYOffset > scrollArticleBody0 ){ if( scrollSocialShare2.offsetTop < ( window.pageYOffset - 220 ) && ( window.pageYOffset - 220 ) < scrollArticleBody1 ){ document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleTitle', scrollSocialShare2.getAttribute('data-articleTitle')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleUrl', scrollSocialShare2.getAttribute('data-articleUrl')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleCount', scrollSocialShare2.getAttribute('data-articleCount')); bottomStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(0)'; window.setTimeout(function(){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.display = 'none'; },50); } } let article2commentElement = document.getElementById("comments-0"); if (article2commentElement) { let article2comment = article2commentElement.offsetTop; if( window.pageYOffset > ( article2comment - 480 ) ){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(0)'; window.setTimeout(function(){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.display = 'none'; },50); } } if( window.pageYOffset > scrollArticleBody1 ){ if( scrollSocialShare3.offsetTop < ( window.pageYOffset - 220 ) && ( window.pageYOffset - 220 ) < scrollArticleBody2 ){ document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleTitle', scrollSocialShare3.getAttribute('data-articleTitle')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleUrl', scrollSocialShare3.getAttribute('data-articleUrl')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleCount', scrollSocialShare3.getAttribute('data-articleCount')); bottomStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(0)'; window.setTimeout(function(){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.display = 'none'; },50); } } } if( mainArticleSocialShare.offsetTop < window.pageYOffset && window.pageYOffset < mainArticle.offsetHeight ){ document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleTitle', mainArticleSocialShare.getAttribute('data-articleTitle')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleUrl', mainArticleSocialShare.getAttribute('data-articleUrl')); document.getElementById("getShareData").setAttribute('data-articleCount', mainArticleSocialShare.getAttribute('data-articleCount')); bottomStickySocialShare.style.display = 'block'; window.setTimeout(function(){ bottomStickySocialShare.style.opacity = 1; bottomStickySocialShare.style.transform = 'scale(1)'; },0); } } // For Desktop if ( window.innerWidth > 520 ) { // For main article var mainArticle = document.getElementById("article-main-article"); var mainArticleSocialShare = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[0]; // For scroll Articles if( window.pageYOffset > mainArticle.offsetHeight ){ var scrollArticle0 = document.getElementById("scrollArticle-0"); var scrollArticle1 = document.getElementById("scrollArticle-1"); var scrollArticle2 = document.getElementById("scrollArticle-2"); var scrollSocialShare1 = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[1]; var scrollSocialShare2 = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[2]; var scrollSocialShare3 = document.getElementsByClassName("social-share")[3]; var scrollArticleBody0 = mainArticle.offsetHeight + scrollArticle0.offsetHeight + 220; var scrollArticleBody1 = scrollArticleBody0 + scrollArticle1.offsetHeight; var scrollArticleBody2 = scrollArticleBody1 + scrollArticle2.offsetHeight; if( window.pageYOffset > mainArticle.offsetHeight ){ desktopSocialShareHideShow( scrollSocialShare1.offsetTop, scrollArticleBody0, scrollSocialShare1 ); } if( window.pageYOffset > scrollArticleBody0 ){ desktopSocialShareHideShow( scrollSocialShare2.offsetTop, scrollArticleBody1, scrollSocialShare2 ); } if( window.pageYOffset > scrollArticleBody1 ){ desktopSocialShareHideShow( scrollSocialShare3.offsetTop, scrollArticleBody2, scrollSocialShare3 ); } } desktopSocialShareHideShow( mainArticleSocialShare.offsetTop, mainArticle.offsetHeight, mainArticleSocialShare ); } }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> <footer id="footer" class="col-12 py10"> <div class="row"> <div id="footer-left" class="col-sm-12 col-lg-4"> <div class="">Copyright © 2022 <a title="PINKVILLA" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/">PINKVILLA</a></div> </div> <div id="footer-right" class="col-sm-12 col-lg-8"> <a title="About Us" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/about-us">About Us</a> | <a title="Terms & Conditions" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/terms-of-use">Terms & Conditions</a> | <a title="Privacy Policy" href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/privacy">Privacy Policy</a> </div> </div> </footer> <div id="fb-root" class="fb_module"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> <!--//--><![CDATA[//><!-- jQuery.extend(Drupal.settings, {"fb":{"base_url":"http:\/\/www.pinkvilla.com","ajax_event_url":"http:\/\/www.pinkvilla.com\/fb\/ajax","is_anonymous":true,"fb_init_settings":{"xfbml":false,"status":false,"oauth":0,"cookie":true,"channelUrl":"http:\/\/www.pinkvilla.com\/fb\/channel"},"test_login_status":0,"get_login_status":0,"controls":"","js_sdk_url":"https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/all.js"}}); if (typeof(FB) == 'undefined') { var e = document.createElement('script'); e.async = true; e.src = Drupal.settings.fb.js_sdk_url; var tsrc= e.src; if(tsrc.substring(tsrc.length - 9) !='undefined') document.getElementById('fb-root').appendChild(e); } //--><!]]> </script> <div class="skinnerAd hide-mobile" id="skinner_right"></div> <div id="skinnerAdClosebtn" class="hide-mobile"> <img src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillalite/images/close_ad.png" alt="close" title="Close Ads"> <i class="fa fa-times-circle1" aria-hidden="true"></i> </div> <div id="interstitial" class="hide-desktop"></div> <div id="outstream"></div> <div id="BottomAppPopupModal" class="modal hide-desktop" style="display: none;"> <div id="BottomAppPopupContainer" class="modal-content-bottom p-2 bg-white"> <div class="col-12 mt-3"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-3"> <img class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/pv_default_200_200.jpg" id="BottomAppPopupLogo" width="80" height="80" /> </div> <div class="col-9"> <p id="BottomAppPopupTitle">Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.</p> </div> </div> </div> <a href="https://pnkv.page.link/BottomPopUpWeb"> <div class="my20" id="BottomAppPopupApp" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_popup_appinstalls', 'open_in_app', '-', '');">Open in App</div> </a> <div class="my20" id="BottomAppPopupWeb" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_popup_appinstalls', 'continue_on_web', '-', '');" >Continue on Web</div> </div> </div> <div id="BottomAppDesktopPopupModal" class="modal hide-mobile" style="display: none;"> <div id="BottomAppDesktopPopupContainer" class="modal-content-bottom bg-white"> <div class="col-12"> <div class="row p-0"> <div class="col-7 p-4"> <img id="BottomAppDesktopPopupLogo" class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/pv_default_200_200.jpg" width="100" height="100"> <div id="BottomAppDesktopPopupTitle">Download the App</div> <div id="BottomAppDesktopPopupText">Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.</div> <a href="https://pnkv.page.link/BottomPopUpWeb" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_popup_appinstalls', 'open_in_app', '-', '');"> <div class="my20" id="BottomAppDesktopPopupApp">Open in App</div> </a> <div class="my20" id="BottomAppDesktopPopupWeb" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_popup_appinstalls', 'continue_on_web', '-', '');" >Continue on Web</div> </div> <div class="col-5"> <img id="BottomAppDesktopPopupImage" class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/BottomAppDesktopPopupImage-v2.jpg" width="317" height="433"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="AdClosePopupModal" class="modal hide-desktop" style="display: none;"> <div id="AdClosePopupContainer" class="modal-content-bottom p-3 bg-white"> <span class="AdClosePopupModalCloseBtn icon icon-cross float-end cursor_p" id="AdClosePopupModalCloseBtn"></span> <div class="col-12"> <div class="row"> <img class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/pv_default_200_200.jpg" id="AdClosePopupLogo" width="100" height="100" /> <div id="AdClosePopupTitle" class="col-12">Celeb News in your hand</div> <div id="AdClosePopupText" class="col-12">Get Ad-free experience</div> </div> </div> <div class="col-12" id="AdClosePopupAppIcon"> <a href="https://pnkv.page.link/closead" target="_blank" title="Google Play Store" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_ad_container_appinstalls', 'download_app', 'Android', '');"> <img title="Google Play Store" alt="Google Play Store" class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/google_play_icon_v1.png" id="AdCloseDesktopPopupPlayIcon" width="65" height="74" /> </a> <a href="https://pnkv.page.link/closead" target="_blank" title="Apple Store" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_ad_container_appinstalls', 'download_app', 'iOS', '');"> <img class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/apple_icon_v1.svg" id="AdCloseDesktopPopupAppleIcon" width="65" height="80" /> </a> </div> <a href="https://pnkv.page.link/closead"> <div class="" id="AdClosePopupApp" target="_blank" onclick="callGAEvent('removead_appinstalls', 'get_app', '-', '');">Get the App</div> </a> </div> </div> <div id="AdCloseDesktopPopupModal" class="modal hide-desktop" style="display: none;"> <div id="AdCloseDesktopPopupContainer" class="modal-content-bottom p-3 bg-white"> <span class="AdCloseDesktopPopupModalCloseBtn icon icon-cross float-end cursor_p" id="AdCloseDesktopPopupModalCloseBtn"></span> <div class="col-12 mt-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-2" style="margin: auto;"> <img class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/pv_default_200_200.jpg" id="AdCloseDesktopPopupLogo" width="130" height="130" /> </div> <div class="col-6" style="margin: auto;"> <div id="AdCloseDesktopPopupTitle">Celeb News in your hand</div> <div id="AdCloseDesktopPopupText">Get Ad-free experience</div> </div> <div class="col-4" style="margin: auto; text-align: center;"> <a href="https://pnkv.page.link/closead" target="_blank" title="Google Play Store" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_ad_container_appinstalls', 'download_app', 'Android', '');"> <img title="Google Play Store" alt="Google Play Store" class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/google_play_icon_v1.png" id="AdCloseDesktopPopupPlayIcon" width="65" height="74" /> </a> <a href="https://pnkv.page.link/closead" target="_blank" title="Apple Store" onclick="callGAEvent('bottom_ad_container_appinstalls', 'download_app', 'iOS', '');"> <img class="lazy" data-src="/sites/all/themes/pinkvillablaze/assets/images/apple_icon_v1.svg" id="AdCloseDesktopPopupAppleIcon" width="65" height="80" /> </a> <a href="https://www.pinkvilla.com/download-app?utm_source=removead&utm_medium=popupbanner&utm_campaign=webad_app" target="_blank"> <div class="my10" id="AdCloseDesktopPopupApp" onclick="callGAEvent('removead_appinstalls', 'get_app', '-', '');">Get the App</div> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script> function callGAEvent(category, action, label, value) { pvutils.triggerGA(category, action, label, value); } /**************Add No-Follow To External Links Starts**************/ function addNoFollowToExternalLinks(){ var x = document.getElementsByTagName("a"); var i; for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++){ if (location.hostname != x[i].hostname){ x[i].rel = "sponsored nofollow"; } } } function LoadEvent(func){ var oldonload = window.onload; if (typeof window.onload != 'function'){ window.onload = func; }else{ window.onload = function(){ if(oldonload){ oldonload(); } func(); } } } setTimeout("addNoFollowToExternalLinks()", 0); LoadEvent(function(){ addNoFollowToExternalLinks(); }); /**************Add No-Follow To External Links Ends**************/ document.getElementById('bottomStickyAdCloseBtn').onclick = function(){ document.getElementsByClassName('stickyAd')[0].style.display = "none"; document.getElementById('BottomStickyApp').style.bottom = "0px"; } window.onload = function() { let openAppPopupAd = document.getElementsByClassName("openAppPopupAd"); for(let i = 0; i < openAppPopupAd.length; i++) { openAppPopupAd[i].onclick = function () { // For Mobile if ( window.innerWidth < 520 ) { document.getElementById("AdClosePopupModal").style.display = "block"; } // For Desktop if ( window.innerWidth > 520 ) { document.getElementById("AdCloseDesktopPopupModal").style.display = "block"; } } } // For Mobile if ( window.innerWidth < 520 ) { setTimeout(function() { openBottomAppPopup('BottomAppPopupModal'); }, 30000); document.getElementById('BottomAppPopupApp').onclick = function(){ closeBottomAppPopup('BottomAppPopupModal'); } document.getElementById('BottomAppPopupWeb').onclick = function(){ closeBottomAppPopup('BottomAppPopupModal'); } document.getElementById('AdClosePopupModalCloseBtn').onclick = function(){ closeBottomAppPopup('AdClosePopupModal'); } } // For Desktop if ( window.innerWidth > 520 ) { setTimeout(function() { openBottomAppPopup('BottomAppDesktopPopupModal'); }, 30000); document.getElementById('BottomAppDesktopPopupApp').onclick = function(){ closeBottomAppPopup('BottomAppDesktopPopupModal'); } document.getElementById('BottomAppDesktopPopupWeb').onclick = function(){ closeBottomAppPopup('BottomAppDesktopPopupModal'); } document.getElementById('AdCloseDesktopPopupModalCloseBtn').onclick = function(){ closeBottomAppPopup('AdCloseDesktopPopupModal'); } } }; function openBottomAppPopup(divName) { var currentDate = new Date(); var currentDateTime = currentDate.toISOString(); var userBottomAppPopupDateTime = pvutils.getCookie('__pr_bottom_app_popup'); if( userBottomAppPopupDateTime ){ var userDate = new Date(userBottomAppPopupDateTime); var userDateTime = userDate.toISOString(); if( currentDate.getTime() > userDate.getTime() ){ document.getElementById(divName).style.display = "block"; } } else { document.getElementById(divName).style.display = "block"; } } function closeBottomAppPopup(divName) { document.getElementById(divName).style.display = "none"; var d = new Date(); d.setTime(d.getTime() + (48 * 60 * 60 * 1000)); var userDateTime = d.toISOString(); pvutils.setCookie(userDateTime, '__pr_bottom_app_popup', 50); } var selected_lang_alink = document.getElementsByClassName('selected_lang_alink')[0]; var selc_lang_popup = document.getElementsByClassName('selc_lang_popup')[0]; selected_lang_alink.addEventListener('click', () => { if (!selc_lang_popup.style.display || selc_lang_popup.style.display == "none") { selc_lang_popup.style.display = "block"; } else { selc_lang_popup.style.display = "none"; } selected_lang_alink.classList.toggle('active'); }); document.addEventListener('click', function(event) { var isClickInsideParent = selected_lang_alink.contains(event.target); var isClickInside = selc_lang_popup.contains(event.target); if (!isClickInsideParent && !isClickInside && selected_lang_alink.classList.contains('active')) { selc_lang_popup.style.display = "none"; selected_lang_alink.classList.toggle('active'); } }); </script> </body> </html>