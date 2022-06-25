Sita Ramam Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur give a glimpse of their coincidental love tale
The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's second Telugu movie Sita Ramam is out. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The actor is currently in Hyderabad for the grand teaser launch. He was clicked at the event, looking all handsome in white shirt and jeans.
Hanu Raghavapudi is directing this romantic drama against the backdrop of a war. The film follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunalini Thakur. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will also be playing a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam.
Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will also essay secondary roles in Sita Ramam. The film will feature camerawork by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the music.
Sita Ramam will release worldwide on August 5 in all languages.