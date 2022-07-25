Sita Ramam Trailer OUT: Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanns's next is a tale of love, fate and courage

The highly-anticipated trailer of Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur headlined Sita Ramam is here for the audience. It shows the heart-touching epic love story amidst the backdrop of a war.

The preview gives us a glimpse of the life of an orphan Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), and what unfolds after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. The letter is followed by a meeting, which later blossoms into love. After spending a lovely time together, the lovebirds have to face distance as the army officer heads for his posting in Kashmir. He writes a letter to his ladylove, but it fails to reach her. After almost 2 decades Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) and Tharun Bhascker are given the responsibility of finally delivering this letter to Sita. They are unable to find her and hence they choose to find Ram. However, it turns out to be more difficult than finding Sita. The biggest hurdle of all is Ram’s superior Brigadier Vishnu Sharma (Sumanth).

Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan attended the trailer launch event of Sita Ramam in Hyderabad. While the Hey Sinamika actor looks dapper in a purple pantsuit, the Pushpa actress was a sight to behold in a black silk top and printed palazzo.

Hanu Raghavapudi has helmed the film. Now coming to the film's technical crew, PS Vinod is the cinematographer, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. The mesmerizing music for the drama has been provided by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Sita Ramam is slate to release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on the 5th of August this year.

