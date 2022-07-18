Sita Ramam's Kaanunna Kalyanam song: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur spell magic with classical music & poetry

Dulquer Salmaan's next Sita Ramam with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, has been creating waves in the tinsel town with its epic tale of love. Now, the makers unveiled a new song titled Kaanunna Kalyanam from the film and it's a clear winner. From soothing music, and heart-touching lyrics to eye-catching chemistry, the new track has everything. While Mrunal looks beautiful performing a classic dance, Dulquer expresses his love for her with musical poetry.

The song is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar and sung by talented Anurag Kulkarni and Sinduri. Lyrics are penned by the late Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry. In the backdrop of Kashmir's snow, Mrunal and Dulquer spell magic with their romance, chemistry, and soothing music. The first song from the movie, Oh Sita Hey Rama and the second track Inthandham has already become chartbusters.

Watch the lyrical song here:

A few days ago, The makers also released new posters to introduce the character of 'Pelli Choopulu' by director Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon Vasudev and actor Sumanth from the film. While Sumanth will be seen in the role of Brigadier Vishnu Sharma, Tharun is playing the role of Balaji and Gautham Menon as Major Selvan.

The Salute actor will be seen as Lieutenant Ram in his next who is posted in the valley. He will be accompanied by Mrunal Thakur in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film. Apart from them, Rashmika Mandanna will also portray a crucial role in the flick.

This Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1965 war and has been financed by Ashwini Dutt under the Swapna Cinema banner. PS Vinod is the cinematographer for the film shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.