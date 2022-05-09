Sita Ramam's Oh Sita Hey Rama song: Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur's soulful melody depicts a love story

The first single titled Oh Sita Hey Rama from Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Sita Ramam has been unveiled on social media in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The soothing melody sung by SP Charan and Ramya Behara is winning hearts and also narrates the beautiful love story of the lead actors Dulquer and Mrunal Thakur, who is marking her debut in South.

The song composed by Vishal Chandrashekar is now up for grabs. Anantha Sriram described the enchanting love story in an appealing manner with his lyrics. Bringing back memories of a vintage Ilayaraja SP Balasubrahmanyam's musical, this is a soothing melody that is a perfect song for lovers and will make you play the song on loop.

Watch the Oh Sita Hey Rama lyrical song video here:

Hanu Raghavapudi is directing this romantic drama against the backdrop of a war. The film follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna will also be playing a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. Sita Ramam is the Hey Sinamika actor’s second Tollywood film after the 2018 biopic, Mahanti, which was a blockbuster hit.

Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will also essay secondary roles in Sita Ramam. The film will feature camerawork by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the music.

