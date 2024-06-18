Sitara Ghattamaneni captures an out-of-focus selfie with superstar dad Mahesh Babu on their holiday

One of the most adorable father-daughter relationships in Tollywood is that of Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Their relationship, which has mostly been captured through their public interactions and social media posts, has always brought a smile to people’s faces.

Even recently, Sitara shared a couple of fuzzy pictures on her Instagram, wishing Mahesh a happy Father’s Day. And now, just a few hours ago, Sitara’s adorable post with her father has caught the eye of social media users.

Sitara’s quirky PIC with Superstar Mahesh Babu

Sitara, who has a massive following on Instagram, posted an eccentric picture, capturing a blurry moment with her dad. The photo featured an out-of-focus yet smiling Mahesh Babu and Sitara. She simply titled the caption, “Out of focus” tagging the Superstar’s Instagram account.

The post was liked by Sitara’s mother Namrata Shirodkar, who also left a comment. Several other users also commented under the post, pointing out how lucky Sitara is to have such a beautiful relationship with her dad.

Sitara is also her dad’s biggest fan and has been one of his major support systems in the last few years. Despite only being 12 years old, Sitara’s maturity levels speak for itself when you look at her social media.

Check out some of Sitara’s most precious moments with her Dad

Sitara’s birthday wish for Mahesh Babu

Sitara wishes her parents a happy anniversary

Sitara’s Monaco memories with Mahesh

Sitara’s Father’s Day post

Even during the release of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Sitara made it a point to attend the special screening of the film. Later, she also held a special screening of the film for underprivileged orphans.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming projects

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the tentatively titled SSMB29, under the direction of SS Rajamouli. The film’s pre-production work has almost come to a close and the movie is expected to go on floors shortly.

